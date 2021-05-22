Tilghman’s Conner signs to wrestle at Thomas More
When Paducah Tilghman wrestling head coach Seth Livingston talks about exemplary student-athletes, he points to someone on his own roster — senior David Conner.
“As coaches, we’re looking for guys who commit themselves to what we’re doing and then take that to the next level,” he said. “One thing I always talk about is being the example, and David has been our example in his commitment, leadership and work ethic.”
So it’s no surprise that Conner is taking his talents to the next level, as he signed to continue his academic and wrestling careers at Thomas More University during a ceremony in the Paducah Tilghman courtyard on May 10.
“This means a lot,” Conner told The Sun after signing. “I’ve put a lot of hard work and dedication into this, and it feels good that it’s finally paying off with me getting to continue to do what I love through college.”
All that hard work wasn’t lost on Livingston.
“David has been the hardest worker we’ve had throughout the time we’ve been together — he always wants to get in extra work,” Livingston said. “I was at the gym early on a Saturday morning a couple weeks ago, and he was there working out. He’s committed to improving himself, and it shows.”
Tilghman wrestling assistant coach Jake Landals agreed.
“He really enjoys the process of learning and getting better, and he does whatever it takes to accomplish his goals,” he said. “He’s put a lot of hours and a lot of morning workouts into getting to where he wants to be, and it paid off.”
Conner first started wrestling in fifth grade for a club in Mayfield and spent the past two years with Tilghman, both of which ended with him placing fifth in the state tournament. He had qualified for state every year since eighth grade and was finally able to break through for a place on the podium as a junior and senior.
“It just proves that a lot of hard work and dedication will get you somewhere,” Conner said of his accomplishments.
Livingston credited those top-five finishes to Conner’s commitment to preparation.
“He’s not a standout athlete, but he sets himself apart in his preparation. He’s going to put more time in than anybody else,” he said. “He goes into his matches super prepared and is able to overcome an opponent who is maybe a better athlete.”
Conner’s success is also a credit to what he cites as his biggest strength as an athlete — self-motivation.
“I’m very self-motivated — I just want to do what I can to be the best at what I do,” he said.
That self-motivation to continually put in the necessary work to become a better wrestler led to plenty of success on the mat and caught the attention of college programs.
“They said they liked the way I wrestle — I always go hard — and they like somebody with my pace,” Conner said of what Thomas More’s coaches told him.
Conner was also contacted by a few other schools but ultimately chose Thomas More after making a couple visits to campus in Crestview Hills, which is just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati.
“Thomas More gave me the most scholarship money, and I love the campus and the team and the facilities,” he said. “It’s 10 minutes from Cincinnati, and my whole family lives in the Columbus, Ohio, area, so it’s really close.”
Livingston said the Thomas More coaching staff devoted a lot of time to recruiting Conner.
“There were a few schools looking at him, but the coaches at Thomas More were really excited about him and spent a lot of time talking to him and building that relationship,” he said. “That speaks to the level that he’s reached as a wrestler.”
Conner will be joining a Saints wrestling team that put together an impressive season in 2020-21 with three All-Americans and an eighth-place finish at Nationals as a member of the Mid-South Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). He said wrestling at Tilghman has prepared him well for joining a talented collegiate team.
“We have a lot of talented wrestlers here, so we have good competition in every weight class, and practice is always challenging,” he said.
As a senior, Conner wrestled in the 152-pound weight class, and he plans on wrestling anywhere from 149 to 165 at Thomas More, where he plans to major in business with his sights set on being an entrepreneur.
Based on Conner’s track record, both Livingston and Landals have no doubt that he’ll succeed athletically and academically in college.
“He’s going to be on top of his grades, and he won’t be shying away from the wrestling room or the weight room,” Livingston said. “You see high-level, blue-chip recruits go to college and they don’t do well because they don’t have the commitment and they don’t love the grind of coming in every day and working. But he does, and I think that will serve him well.”
Landals agreed.
“I’ve been around a lot of high school athletes, and I’d say David is probably one of my favorites,” he said. “He does it the right way — he takes care of his grades and works really hard in the wrestling room, and he loves to compete. He’s got all the makings of a college athlete, and I think he’ll do real well at Thomas More.”
