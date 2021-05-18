Paducah Tilghman senior Eli Brown had already made it known through Twitter that he had determined the next stop in his basketball career. But it became truly official last Thursday, as he signed his letter of intent with Olney Central College.
“This is something I’ve dreamed of doing since I picked up a basketball when I was 2 years old, so it means a lot to make it official,” Brown told The Sun. “I’m going to go there and do whatever the team needs me to do for them to win. And we’ll see where that takes me, which is hopefully to the next level.”
Brown put pen to paper Thursday during a ceremony in the Paducah Tilghman High School courtyard, as family, friends, teammates and coaches were present to show their support. In a short speech to those in attendance, OCC men’s basketball head coach Casey Wyllie summed up what the signing meant to his program.
“We just got a lot better today by signing Eli Brown,” he said.
In a speech of his own, Tilghman boys basketball head coach Greg Overstreet described the 6-foot-3, 160-pound Brown as a “diamond in the rough” whose “best is yet to come.”
“I think he can get to wherever he wants to get to, and I think he has a coach that can help him get there,” Overstreet told The Sun in a post-ceremony interview. “He matured a little bit later than some, so his body is just now starting to get to where he can lift and pick up weight, so he can put on some pounds that will make him bigger, faster and stronger. I think that’ll help him get to the next level.”
Brown previously spoke with The Sun in late April after posting a message on his Twitter account stating his commitment to OCC, which is a public community college located in Olney, Illinois, in the southeastern part of the state approximately 140 miles northeast of Paducah. He said everything about OCC “just felt right,” including his fit on the basketball team and the vibe he got from Wyllie. He views this opportunity as a great first step toward achieving his ultimate goal of playing at the NCAA Division I or Division II level.
“It just seemed like a perfect place for me to go there and get better for one or two years,” he said in April. “The team is graduating a few guys, and I feel like I’ll have a good opportunity to play and fit in with the group that they have coming back.”
The Blue Knights won’t return a ton of experience for the upcoming season, as Wyllie said they lost nine sophomores from last year’s group. Brown is one of six freshmen the Knights are bringing in for 2021-22, and the playing time will be there for the taking, Wyllie said.
“There’s definitely an opportunity for him right from the jump,” he said. “We would not be bringing him in here if we didn’t think he could make an impact right away.”
Wyllie added that Brown’s time with the Knights should prove beneficial in his goal of playing at the D-I or D-II level.
“He’s the type of player that in a couple of years people are going to be calling us and saying, ‘Who is this kid and where is he from?’ ” he said. “I think what we do in the weight room will really benefit him in terms of his strength and athleticism.”
Brown has come a long way in his development as a basketball player. He started playing basketball as soon as he could walk — “My dad has been a coach all my life, so I grew up in the gym,” he said — and took it ever more seriously throughout his middle and high school years.
After posting modest numbers in his freshman and sophomore seasons at Tilghman, he averaged 14 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while making 63 3-pointers on 39% shooting from beyond the arc as a junior. He closed out his high school career as a member of The Sun’s All-Purchase Team this past season with averages of 16.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while making 67 3-pointers. He shot 51% from the field, including 46% from distance, and 72% from the foul line as the Blue Tornado finished 18-6.
Brown said he expects to continue to put his shooting skills on display at Olney.
“My role will be as a scorer,” he said. “They have a good point guard and good wings and good bigs, so I’ll just go in there and be a scorer and do whatever they need me to do to win.”
While Brown’s shooting percentages speak for themselves, his leadership and on-court demeanor also stand out, Overstreet said.
“We have a shooting machine in the gym, and I guarantee he’s taken more shots on that in the last 10 years than anybody in school history,” he said. “And he shows good leadership — he has such a calming influence and never gets rattled. He went through the last couple years where he was kind of the primary focus of the other team’s best defender, and he handled those situations extremely well.”
Wyllie likes how Brown’s skill set meshes with the rest of the Knights’ roster.
“We like to play fast and get up and down and shoot a lot of 3s, and I think he really fits that mold,” he said. “He’s sneaky athletic — he can do some things off the bounce that’ll surprise some people. He can really shoot the ball, but he’ll make the extra pass. And he’s an unbelievable teammate.”
Wyllie first discovered Brown at a camp in Carbondale, Illinois, a couple years ago and saw a guard with plenty of potential.
“He was only about 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11, but his arms were long, and you could tell he was going to grow, and then he shot up 4 inches over the last couple years and developed and got more athletic and has produced on the floor,” Wyllie said. “You can definitely see the potential, and he’s only going to get better.”
As interim coach this past season, Wyllie led the Knights to a 14-7 record playing in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference (GRAC) of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Now with the interim tag removed, he’s excited for what the upcoming season has in store for his young team.
“We bring back a third-year point guard, but we’re going to be young with a lot of new faces. So I feel like we’re going to have to be a little bit more patient early on with some of these guys,” he said. “But I think we have a really good group — we’re excited about these guys coming in.”
Overstreet said Wyllie has plenty of reasons to be excited about adding Brown, citing Olney as “the perfect fit” both academically — Brown boasts a 3.78 GPA and 26 ACT score and plans to major in business — and athletically.
“You can’t find a better kid to coach. If you could build a team around 10 guys like him, coaching would be pretty easy,” he said. “He’s a high-character kid that works hard every day and makes good choices. He’s going to be a blessing for that school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.