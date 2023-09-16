District play began Friday night for many teams across the state of Kentucky. For Paducah Tilghman that district opener was a home contest against the Hopkinsville Tigers where the Blue Tornado claimed a 44-14 win to go 1-0 in district play.

There was much to celebrate outside of the victory as PTHS honored their 1973 State Championship team at halftime and their star quarterback, Jack James before the game for breaking the all-time touchdown completion record.

