District play began Friday night for many teams across the state of Kentucky. For Paducah Tilghman that district opener was a home contest against the Hopkinsville Tigers where the Blue Tornado claimed a 44-14 win to go 1-0 in district play.
There was much to celebrate outside of the victory as PTHS honored their 1973 State Championship team at halftime and their star quarterback, Jack James before the game for breaking the all-time touchdown completion record.
“There’s a lot of special things going on,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “This program is rich in tradition and we want to continue to build on that. We have great players and as a coach I’m proud to be a part of this and I’m proud to be able to coach guys like Jack and all of these guys.”
Tilghman dominated from start to finish in the 44-14 win, controlling 318 yards of total offense, to the Tigers 151.
The Blue Tornado came out confident from the first drive despite being held to a fourth and five situation from the Hoptown defense. That didn’t stop James from launching a 27-yard touchdown pass to Banks LaFont to convert on fourth down and take the 7-0 lead.
“We wanted to make sure we came out and went 1-0 in the district and we did that,” Thompson said. “They (Hopkinsville) are a good football team, they are young and they are battling through some injuries, but the guys showed up ready to play. We started fast and finished like we wanted to.”
James had himself a night, throwing for all 213 passing yards, connecting for four TD passes and going 14-for-23 on the night. His four TD passes were distributed evenly to four different receivers throughout the night.
Tilghman’s defense would take over from there, doing to the Tigers, what the Tigers tried to do to them on the previous drive — force the turnover on downs.
That defense is what kept the Tigers to just 151 yards on the night, all of which came on the ground. The one pass play the Tigers attempted ended up being picked off by Martels Carter Jr. It was the defense that also kept Hopkinsville scoreless through the first half after Tilghman posted a 37-0 halftime lead.
With the ball on the 45 yard line, it took the Blue Tornado just three plays to find the end zone. The first was a 50-yard bomb from James to Martels Carter Jr. and the second, a 7-yard completion to DJ Perry for the 14-0 score.
An onslaught of offensive plays ensued in the second quarter to post an additional 23 points. The scoring started however on a Hoptown safety with 6:20 to go before halftime, choosing the safer safety route rather than risk a potential Tilghman TD.
From there, James would walk in a 3-yard QB keeper after a huge Jayden Morris 57-yard kick return. Amari Williams would recover a Hoptown fumble to get Tilghman the ball back on the 32 yard line which quickly turned into a touchdown courtesy of 15 yards on the ground for DJ Wilson and the 30-0 score.
Tilghman would cap off the half with a wide open pass from James to Morris for 28 yards and the 37-0 score.
A combination of costly penalties and the best offensive drive the Tigers had presented all night, led to the first Hoptown score at the 7:25 mark of the third quarter. Quarterback Darrius Green kept the ball from five yards out for the the 37-7 score.
Tilghman would quickly answer back for their final TD of the night when Josh Campbell went 28 yards on the ground for the 44-7 score and 4:42 left in the third.
Hopkinsville would score one more time in the fourth when Treston Kay took the ball 47 yards to the house with just over two minutes to play.
Paducah will look to keep their 5-0 record alive when they host Allen County-Scottsville (2-3) for their second district contest, while Hopkinsville continues to fight for their first win of the season when they travel to Warren East (3-2).
