Paducah Tilghman’s softball team played just their third game of the season on Monday night, hosting the Mayfield Lady Cardinals. The contest secured a 3-0 record for the Lady Blue Tornado and dropped the Lady Cardinals to 0-4 with the final 10-3 score on Monday in favor of the home team.
Tilghman played a consistent game from start to finish, securing runs in all but one inning on the night. They rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 8-0 lead. Mayfield scored their three runs in the top of the sixth, but their late success wouldn’t be enough to climb back.
“We’ve got speed and we are going to try and use it,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Mikey Myers said. “The weather cost us a lot of games so we want to play as much as we can, but we’ll take a 3-0 start.”
The Lady Blue Tornado got things going with a pop fly single from Anistyn Thomas to bring home Audreya White. Mayfield’s defense would control the remainder of the inning to hold Tilghman to the lone run.
Paducah’s defense made for three quick outs in the top of the second to get bats back in their hands. A Lydia Wiley bunt scored Gabi Lodsdon to take the 2-0 lead and would later steal home to score the third run.
A five-run inning boosted their lead with Wiley, Camrynn McMinn, Myiesha Smith, White, and Thomas all rounding home plate.
Mayfield found their scoring legs in the top of the sixth when Maddie Massey hit a line drive double to left field to score Bella Wilson. Jo Jo Fox would round home plate next on a ground out by Arianna Reed and Massey scored the third run on a grounder by Riley Shelton.
With a 9-3 score, Tilghman secured the win in the bottom of the sixth when Reagan Hartman hit a line drive double to bring home Reed for the final run of the night.
Hartman earned the win from the circle, closing out the final two innings, allowing two hits, three runs, a walk and four strikeouts.
Fox pitched all six innings for the Lady Cardinals, allowing eight hits, 10 runs, and one walk while striking out six.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 10, MAYFIELD 3
PTHS: 1 2 0 5 1 1 X — 10-8-3
MAY: 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3-3-6
2B: PT — A. Thomas; MAY — J. Fox 2
TB: PT — G. Logsdon 3, A. Thomas 3, A. White 2, L. Wiley 2, T. Parrish 1; MAY — M. Massey 3, J. Fox 1.
