Paducah Tilghman’s softball team played just their third game of the season on Monday night, hosting the Mayfield Lady Cardinals. The contest secured a 3-0 record for the Lady Blue Tornado and dropped the Lady Cardinals to 0-4 with the final 10-3 score on Monday in favor of the home team.

Tilghman played a consistent game from start to finish, securing runs in all but one inning on the night. They rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 8-0 lead. Mayfield scored their three runs in the top of the sixth, but their late success wouldn’t be enough to climb back.

