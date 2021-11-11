The team who took out the Blue Tornado from the playoffs last season will be their next opponent in this season’s second round of Tilghman’s playoff journey. A team that a month ago came to Paducah and beat the home team 21-19 with the only points scored in the final quarter of play. Union County will host Paducah Tilghman High School on Friday, Nov. 12 as both teams look to keep their playoff dreams alive.
With a record of 5-6 walking into this game, Tilghman appears to be the underdog to the 10-1 Braves, but don’t let the difference in record fool you. The Blue Tornado have the skills to hand Union County their second loss and end the Braves playoff run.
“We are at that point in the playoffs where you’re playing a good team every week and Union County is another one,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “It’s a good football team, but I think we are a good football team as well and if we come out and play like we know how we can compete with anybody in 3A.”
The first go around between the two teams on Oct. 15 was a unique game to say the least. It wasn’t the cold, rainy weather, it wasn’t a blowout win for either team, it was the fact that the scoreboard remained at zero for both teams until the final 12 minutes.
At the end of that game the scoreboard read 21-19 in favor of the Braves and that one quarter of play showed just how talented both of these teams are.
Thompson sees that talent and has drilled it in his players heads that they have the talent to win, but didn’t want to overshadow the skills that their upcoming opponent has. After practice on Thursday evening, he reminded his team that no matter how much skill they have collectively, or as individuals, they won’t be able to do anything on Friday night if they don’t have the winning mindset.
Look to see the Blue Tornado come out strong and fast on Friday night just as they did against Trigg County. The key to having the upper hand against a successful team like the Braves, is scoring fast, and scoring early to the point that Union County has to rethink who their opponent is.
“I want to go out and impose our will right away,” Thompson said. “Last time we made a lot of mistakes especially offensively, we couldn’t get our rhythm going and we struggled with out snap, if we take care of those things I think we will be okay.”
Coming off a 55-22 win over Trigg County last week, the Blue Tornado passing game came out in full force quarterback Jack James threw for 339 yards.
Leading the way on the receiving side of the ball was Camdon Marshall who pulled in four receptions for 141 yards and brought it two touchdowns.
Absent from the field but not the sideline was Malachi Rider.
The Tilghman running back has been getting the rest needed but always ready to play if called upon according to Thompson.
Don’t be surprised to see the sophomore geared up and ready for action this Friday to add big yards to the running game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at Union County.
