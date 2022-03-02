MURRAY — A suffocating defensive performance from the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado made the difference in beating Carlisle County on Tuesday night. The First Region first-round matchup resulted in a 71-34 win in favor of the Tornado. The defensive statement early in the game held strong throughout the game as Tilghman got revenge from an early season loss to the Comets.
The Comets got the ball rolling right out of the gate to jump to a quick 7-0 run, but Tilghman would quickly chip away at the deficit. Jayvion Powell went 3-for-3 from downtown in the first quarter while Tragen Arthur added another triple to go from being down 7-0 early, to taking a 12-11 lead at the 2:40 mark. From there the Blue Tornado would go on an 18-0 run the rest of the first quarter and well into the second.
Isaiah Keeling stopped the bleeding for a moment at the 3:55 mark in the second quarter to get the Comets back on the board. Unfortunately for Carlisle, those would be the only points of the eight minute stretch. The Blue Tornado outscored the Comets 21-2 in the second period to head into the locker room with a comfortable 38-14 lead.
“We got the pace that we liked and got it going up and down the floor,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet said. “Jayvion kind of held us in there while some of the other guys got their feet under them especially with those three 3’s early.”
Powell would end the night with a game high 23 points on an impressive 10-12 shooting performance and perfect 3-3 from deep.
The third quarter was where the Comets started to find their rhythm, putting up 10 points in the eight minute stretch. Isaiah Keeling particularly found his groove in the second half as part of his team high 13-point night.
Tilghman wasn’t about to slow down though, keeping their fast pace on both ends of the floor to put up 23 points of their own in the third period. Overstreet was able to substitute players in and out freely to give some bench players an opportunity to get in the action. In fact 12 different Tornado put points on the board to contribute to the final 71 points, and all but two players that saw minutes, contributed in scoring.
In the end those bench players would accumulate 21 points and 10 in the final quarter of play.
Behind the 23 points from Powell, Mian Shaw added 11, Landon Fitzgerald had nine, James Harris and Arthur each had five, Darionte Ragsdale put up four, while Brian Thomas, Cameron Wright, DiAvian Bradley, Wilson Brown, Chase Patterson and JoeAvion Starks each had two points.
For the Comets it was Keeling who would lead with 13 points. Garrett Hayden added five, Koltyn Perez had four, Josh Newsome and Dawson Draper both had three and Zach Grogan, Evan Oliver Jack Williams followed up with two apiece.
Tilghman will move on to play Murray on Friday night for the second round of the regional tournament. It will tip off a 7:30 p.m. after Mayfield and McCracken County battle it out at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.