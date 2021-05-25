The Paducah Tilghman softball team honored its trio of seniors with an extra-inning victory on Monday, tallying 10 hits in the 6-5 victory against visiting Union County.
“We have three seniors this year and they are so passionate about the sport,” head coach Sarah Trover said. “They love being out here and that’s great, you know no matter what happens, they love the sport. This is going to be it for them so they are going out and having a good time. That spirit really carried into the game tonight.”
With a pre-game ceremony recognizing seniors Hanna Scott, Nikayla Donaldson and Victoria Rodriguez, the Lady Tornado (11-13) got to work quickly against the Bravettes (17-11).
Union jumped on the board first in the second inning with two runs on a triple from Bryleigh Walsh, scoring Sydney Thomas and Mary Oxford.
The Tornado remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when they plated four runs. The rally began when Serenity McCoy tripled to right, scoring Lydia Wiley.
McCoy would go on to score on a double by Rosie Minter, allowing Tilghman to take the lead for the first time in the game, 4-2.
In the next inning, Union tied it up again, and it would remain tied until the eighth. The visiting Bravettes made it 5-4 in the top half of the inning on an RBI single by Walsh.
But Tilghman would not go down on Senior Night without a fight. In their half of that inning with a courtesy runner for Donaldson, freshman Ellie Brown was walked.
As Brown walked, sophomore Gabi Logsdon advanced to second base in time for fellow sophomore Trinity Parrish to single and load the bases for Tilghman.
Sophomore Lydia Wiley would take one for the team as she was hit by a pitch, allowing Logdson to cross home plate and tie it at 5-5.
With the bases still loaded, McCoy hit a crowd-pleasing sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Brown to score the winning run for the Tornado.
“She’s been struggling at the plate a little bit this year, but we’ve always known she can hit the ball hard,” Trover said of McCoy. “It’s just once you get down, you get in your head, but she’s worked on her mechanics a lot and has come up big for us.”
McCoy (one run, one hit, two RBIs), junior Cristin Ware (one run, two hits, one RBI), eighth-grader Audreya White (one run, one hit), Minter (one hit, two RBIs), Scott (one hit), Parrish (two hits), and Wiley (one run, two hits, one RBI) collected hits in the victory.
Scott pitched five innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out three. Freshman Reagan Hartman appeared in relief of Scott. Hartman went three innings, allowed two hits and struck out three.
