After a COVID-19 cancellation last year, the rivalry game between the McCracken County Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Tornado is back. The football season opener for both teams will be held at McCracken County High School on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m.
Tilghman has claimed the last three meetings; the most recent was a win on Aug. 24 2019, when they beat the Mustangs by four points, 47-43.
“As far as the community is concerned this is a huge game because it’s a battle of bragging rights within the county,” Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson told The Sun. “On the football side of it, it’s no bigger than any other game; it’s just your first competition.”
Each team suffered three game cancellations last year due to COVID-19, including the game they would have played each other. Despite the cancellations, the Mustangs finished off their 2020 season with a record of 6-3 while the Tornado finished 4-4.
“The majority of these kids that are playing haven’t played in this rivalry, they don’t know what it’s like because we have a lot of young guys,” said Thompson. “We have a lot of guys on the field that know nothing about what it’s like, the atmosphere in a McCracken-Tilghman game. But we also have some guys coming back that have been a part of it, and I think the guys will be jacked up and ready to go on Saturday.”
Both teams ended the year with a loss in their respective class finals tournaments. McCracken made it to the third round where they ultimately lost to Male, 40-13. Tilghman lost in the second round to Union County, 35-21.
One big change this season is the addition of coach Thompson, who most recently coached three years at Crittenden County. This will be the first regular season game for Thompson on the Tilghman sideline. He boasts an impressive coaching record with the Rockets over a three-year period with 28 combined wins to just eight losses.
“Coming from a small school, I’m not used to having this many guys that are capable of playing,” said Thompson. “I had a lot of guys playing both ways at Crittenden and here I have a lot more kids to choose from to put on the field.”
Thompson is looking forward to starting his first season with the Tornado and while there are some big changes ahead of him he says he will stick to his philosophy to "go fast and figure it out on the fly." This year he’ll just have new players to do that with.
“Our goal is to go 1-0 each week, so every game is a big game for us moving forward,” said Thompson.
Tilghman will look to extend their winning stint over McCracken to four and give their new head coach a win to start out his career with the Tornado. Until then it’s going to be a waiting game until the 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
