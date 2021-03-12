The Paducah Sun’s reigning All-Purchase Coach of the Year has a new home.
Paducah Tilghman High School athletic director Jason Nickal announced Friday that former Crittenden County head football coach Sean Thompson is taking the same position with the Blue Tornado. Thompson visited PTHS Friday afternoon to meet with players and staff during an introductory session and press conference.
“This is one of the jobs in the state that anybody would want to be a part of. With a tradition-rich, winning program like this, you want to be a part of something like that,” Thompson said of why he pursued and eventually accepted the job. “My family is ecstatic about it. Through the interview process, they made me feel really good about it, and I was at ease. And my guys at Crittenden made me feel really good. So it was an easy choice in the end.”
Thompson is a Crittenden County High School graduate who attended Campbellsville University and played football for the Tigers from 2004 to 2008. He has been a football coach for the past 12 years. After serving as offensive coordinator at Union County and Crittenden County, he was named head coach at the latter school in 2018. He guided the Rockets to a 28-8 record during his three-year tenure there during which he earned numerous accolades, including All WKC Coach of the Year (2018, 2020), Class A District 1 Coach of the Year (2019, 2020) and All-Purchase Coach of the Year (2020).
“He’s done a tremendous job at Crittenden,” Nickal said of Thompson. “They’re a 1A school, and they were competing with 3A, 4A and 5A teams. He’s an up-and-coming coach. He’s a great person, is a great communicator and is highly motivated.”
Thompson is set to lead a Tilghman team that is coming off a 4-4 season and is replacing Jonathan Smith, who resigned in January. He said his message to his new team is to prepare to have fun.
“Football is fun. It’s not a job. It’s a game. So we’re going to have fun, and we’re going to win a lot of football games, and we’re going to become a family,” he said. “Those are the big things for me, and I think that they’re excited about that. They’re excited about trying to replicate some of the fun offenses that I’ve had or the physical defenses I’ve had the opportunity of coaching. What comes with that is work, and I think they’re excited about that.”
Thompson described Crittenden County High School as a “special place” and thanked everyone there for their support but is looking forward to the opportunity to lead the Blue Tornado. And he wants to bring a level of stability that the coaching staff hasn’t experienced in quite some time.
“I want to close that revolving door for as long as they’ll have me,” he said. “My family wants to be here. They’re excited. So for me, it was a no-brainer to come and be able to have the opportunity to be around these kind of athletes.”
As for the type of football fans can expect from his teams, he described it as “fast and physical” and one that emphasizes creating splash plays on special teams.
“We want to play an exciting brand of football that everybody enjoys,” he said. “The thing you don’t hear people talk about is special teams, and that’s an opportunity to create excitement, especially at a place like this with these types of athletes who can make big plays.”
Asked about his first-year goals, Thompson stopped short of putting a number on the amount of wins he’s aiming for. Instead, he’s simply focused on continual improvement.
“We just want to make sure we’re getting better every day, and we want to continue to grow individuals physically, mentally and spiritually with high character,” he said.
Behind the curtain
During Friday’s news conference, Nickal spoke with The Sun about the process the school used to eventually select Thompson as its new head football coach. He and principal Allison Stieg selected Demontay Orr, George Ross and George Wilson to join them on a selection committee that reviewed applications and conducted interviews. Nickal said Orr, Ross and Wilson were natural fits for the committee.
“We knew this was going to be a big hire. We were at a critical point in Paducah Tilghman football, and we wanted to do it right,” he said. “There are lots of ways to assemble a committee, but we wanted to find people who are invested in Paducah Tilghman football for life. That’s when we found George Ross, Demontay Orr and George Wilson. Those guys bleed blue. They are the definition of Paducah Tilghman Tornado football. Those guys are vested, and they want what’s best for Paducah Tilghman as a high school and for Paducah Tilghman football.”
Orr and Ross were in attendance during Friday’s press conference and spoke with The Sun afterwards. Both said it was an honor to be selected for such an important undertaking.
“It was an honor,” Orr said. “For them to call me and ask me to be on this committee, I felt like that with my knowledge of the game and knowledge of the community that I could be helpful.”
Ross offered similar sentiments.
“It was a great honor,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for the principal. She knows in any situation that I’d be more than happy to help, especially when it’s Tilghman-related.”
Once the job was posted, the school received “a lot of attention” from coaches across the state in terms of interest, Nickal said.
“We had five or six head coaches and multiple offensive and defensive coordinators and people with vast experience from around the state of Kentucky that applied,” he said. “We had double-digit applications, and we had the task of narrowing it down to five candidates that we interviewed.”
Nickal described the interview process as “very, very competitive.” What the committee was most interested in, though, was a candidate’s long-term commitment to the Paducah Tilghman football program.
“For us, it was a big deal to get someone who’s community-oriented and someone who’s expecting to be with our program for a long time,” Ross said. “Because we’ve had so much turnover, we were looking for someone long-term.”
Orr said Thompson definitely stood out during the interview phase.
“He blew me away with his knowledge of the game,” Orr said. “Whatever questions we had for him, it was like he had telepathy — he knew what we were going to say. I loved it.”
In the end, Thompson became the clear-cut choice.
“When it came down to it, we had to pick the coach we felt was the best fit for our Paducah Tilghman team, and Sean checked every one of those boxes,” Nickal said. “He lives football, and he’s a huge fan of Paducah Tilghman football. He talked about coming and watching Paducah Tilghman football because he was so drawn to our games and our culture, and it just seemed like a natural fit. I think the kids are going to love him, and I think the community is going to embrace him, and I think he’s going to bring Paducah Tilghman football back on top.”
Ross agreed.
“I feel very confident that, collectively, we made the right decision in choosing Coach Thompson as our new football coach,” he said.
Nickal has high expectations for what Tilghman’s football team can accomplish under its new coach.
“He’s a young coach, and we have a young team. And with that comes a ton of energy and a ton of passion. If we can mold and meld that together for the next couple years and get some consistency within our coaching staff, I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t contend for a state title in the next two or three years,” he said. “We have the talent to do it, and now we have the coaching staff to do it. We just have to put it all together and make it happen.”
