Paducah Tilghman High School has selected Deatrik Kinney to be the school’s assistant principal and athletics director.
Kinney comes to PTHS from Todd County Central High School, where he was principal for three years and assistant principal for two years.
Prior to his tenure at Todd Central, Kinney taught physical education for eight years at Fulton County.
At Fulton County, he was head football coach and assistant boys and girls track coach at the high school.
He was also assistant boys basketball coach at the middle school.
Kinney received his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Murray State University.
He holds a master’s degree in education, a Rank I in Instructional Leadership and an Educational Specialist degree in Director of Pupil Personnel from University of the Cumber- lands.
“Deatrik Kinney brings reputable administrative experience to our school’s management team,” Principal Allison Stieg said in a news release on Wednesday afternoon. “He understands and appreciates the level of excellence, tradition and pride represented in Tilghman sports and activities. He’s a great fit and I look forward to seeing the positive impact I know he will have on our students.”
