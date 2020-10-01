Unfortunate circumstances have led to a juicy — and extremely rare — matchup for this Friday, as Paducah Tilghman (2-1) heads to Murray (2-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Ty Holland Stadium.
Prior to a two-game series between the teams in 2015 and 2016, the Tigers and the Blue Tornado hadn’t faced off in 35 years: a 33-7 win for what was the Class 4A top-ranked Blue Tornado in Murray on Halloween night in 1980.
This time, there aren’t many tricks or treats around — just a need for a big-time game at a moment’s notice.
Murray was scheduled to face crosstown rival Calloway County, before the Lakers announced a COVID-19 case within their team.
Paducah Tilghman, meanwhile, was originally supposed to bus up to Louisville for a highly-anticipated Class 3A matchup with DeSales. But the combination of the coronavirus protocol, mixed with the sincere civil concerns wrapped around the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision, made the contest decidedly expendable for safety reasons.
So here it is: Tigers and Blue Tornado.
Tilghman is coming off of a 63-26 home romp of Class 3A, District 1 foe Trigg County, in which coach Jonathan Smith and his staff ushered in a new quarterback in freshman Jack James — who delivered to the tune of more than 240 yards passing and four touchdowns in his debut. Malachi Rider kept up his torrid pace in the backfield with more than 190 yards rushing, and James found senior wideout Brian Thomas for two huge completions for touchdowns.
“After the Calloway County game, I just began thinking about not having Cam (Marshall) full-time defensively at free safety,” notes Tilghman coach Jonathan Smith. “And I’m telling you, he’s a Division I free safety. We were trying to give him breaks on defense (against the Lakers) so that he could have some juice offensively.
“Last week against Trigg, we had told Jack all week to be ready to roll with the 1’s. And I’m not a two-quarterback-system type-of-guy. You look at how well Cam did at wide receiver for Jack, and when he hit Brian Thomas for a touchdown, Cam was one of the first guys to celebrate with (Jack). That’s the kind of stuff coaches really notice.”
Murray, on the other hand, is regrouping after a 35-14 loss at Crittenden County, in which the two teams combined for more than 30 penalties and 300 penalty yards, and the Rockets came away with four interceptions of Tigers quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski.
The Tigers have two of the healthier, stronger and more experienced defensive tackles in senior Sebastian Lawrence and junior Devin Lee, which could help plug up Tilghman’s terrific and balanced running game. Smith believes they’re two of the more talented linemen his offensive front will face.
“Last week was a wake-up call for us,” notes Murray coach Keith Hodge. “We saw several things we needed to work on and get fixed. We need to respond with a sense of urgency, and that’s how we’ve practiced this week. Tilghman is impressive on film, and look to be clicking right now. We have our hands full. They are hard to contain, but they mix things up well. We need to come out swinging and play hard and consistent for four quarters.
“We’ve got to keep the ball out of their hands. They roll tons of kids on offense, so they are all constantly fresh. We’re hoping Sebastian (Lawrence) causes them some problems.”
Last Three Meetings
Oct. 28, 2016: Tilghman won 68-46 in Murray.
Oct. 30, 2015: Tilghman won 35-21 in Paducah.
Oct. 31, 1980: Tilghman won 33-7 in Murray.
Mustangs, Panthers battle for 6A supremacyMcCracken County (3-0) faces its toughest challenge of the season up to this point on Friday, when the Mustangs head to Owensboro for a matchup with Daviess County (2-1) at Reid Stadium, in what could be the final factor in a Class 6A, District 1 regular-season title.
At the crux of any practice and internal discussion this week from McCracken coach Marc Clark and his staff certainly centers around the blossoming of Panthers junior quarterback Joe Humphreys, who’s simply shredding to start his 2020 campaign.
After finishing with 18 total touchdowns and more than 1,500 passing/rushing yards a year ago, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound dual-threat star has passed for more than 550 yards and rushed for another buck-80 while putting up 11 touchdowns (nine passing, two rushing) and just one interception.
This included a stunning performance against Class 5A power Owensboro, which resulted in a narrow 42-34 loss to Gavin Wimsatt and the Red Devils.
“I have been extremely impressed by Daviess County, and especially the maturation of their quarterback,” Clark writes. “Humphreys has taken a huge step forward in his development, and is undoubtedly the best quarterback we will have seen up to this point. He has a big-time arm, and is a good runner that will not only extend the play with his legs, but also keep his eyes downfield to prepare to throw over-top when coverage compresses on scramble runs.
“They have shown as good of an ability to score this year as we have. They have also been advantageous on the defensive side of the ball by creating takeaways.”
It doesn’t help the Mustangs any that Humphreys has strong protection, anchored by heavily-sought offensive lineman Jon Nalley — who has offers from Murray State, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, Southeast Missouri State, Eastern Illinois, UT Martin, Elon, William & Mary, Lehigh, Southern Illinois ... and others.
Daviess’ sophomore running back, Bryson Parm, is averaging more than 134 yards a game on eight yards per carry, while sophomore Decker Renfrow has been Humphreys’ top target thus far (13 catches, 223 yards, 4 TDs).
Defensively, the Panthers have allowed more than 300 total yards per game, but have been opportunistic with eight turnovers forced.
Last Five Meetings
Oct. 4, 2019: McCracken won 50-36 in Paducah.
Sept. 21, 2018: McCracken won 55-43 in Owensboro.
Nov. 10, 2017: Daviess won 34-21 in Paducah.
Sept. 22, 2017: McCracken won 56-40 in Paducah.
Sept. 23, 2016: McCracken won 62-20 in Owensboro.
