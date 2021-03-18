The Paducah Tilghman tennis team hosted McCracken County on Tuesday, and the Mustangs and Blue Tornado split their boys and girls matches.
The Tilghman boys defeated McCracken 6-3, while the McCracken girls won 6-3.
Boys
Tilghman 6, McCracken 3
Boys Singles
Davis Rowton (T) d Keegan Terrone 8-0, Conner McIntosh (M) d Ben LeBuhn 8-6, Sam Kirchhoff (T) d Om Patel 8-6, Evan Jones (T) d Emanuel Puerrollano 8-3, AJ Armstrong (T) d Aaron Lundberg 9-7, Hutch Crabtree (M) d Whitson McNeill 8-4.
Boys Doubles
Terrone/Mcintosh (M) d Kirchhoff/LeBuhn 8-3, Rowton/Jones (T) — Patel/Puerrollano 8-1, Ybarzabal/Armstrong(T) d Lundberg/Scruggs 8-5.
Girls
McCracken 6, Tilghman 3
Girls Singles
Natalie Lansden (T) d Maggie Smith 8-1, Abby Brown (T) d Madeline Yates 8-2, Meghan Gruber (T) d Karie Crabtree 8-5, Hannah Puryear (M) d Madelyn Duwe 8-0, Pratha Patel (M) d Kate LeBuhn 8-4, Claire Kemp (M) d Addison Winklepleck 8-0.
Girls’ Doubles
Sophie Hollowell/Lilly Smith (M) d Lansden/Brown 8-0, Yates/Crabtree (M) d Gruber/Duwe 8-1, Puryear/Patel (M) d LeBuhn/Winklepleck 8-3.
