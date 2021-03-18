The Paducah Tilghman tennis team hosted McCracken County on Tuesday, and the Mustangs and Blue Tornado split their boys and girls matches.

The Tilghman boys defeated McCracken 6-3, while the McCracken girls won 6-3.

Boys

Tilghman 6, McCracken 3

Boys Singles

Davis Rowton (T) d Keegan Terrone 8-0, Conner McIntosh (M) d Ben LeBuhn 8-6, Sam Kirchhoff (T) d Om Patel 8-6, Evan Jones (T) d Emanuel Puerrollano 8-3, AJ Armstrong (T) d Aaron Lundberg 9-7, Hutch Crabtree (M) d Whitson McNeill 8-4.

Boys Doubles

Terrone/Mcintosh (M) d Kirchhoff/LeBuhn 8-3, Rowton/Jones (T) — Patel/Puerrollano 8-1, Ybarzabal/Armstrong(T) d Lundberg/Scruggs 8-5.

Girls

McCracken 6, Tilghman 3

Girls Singles

Natalie Lansden (T) d Maggie Smith 8-1, Abby Brown (T) d Madeline Yates 8-2, Meghan Gruber (T) d Karie Crabtree 8-5, Hannah Puryear (M) d Madelyn Duwe 8-0, Pratha Patel (M) d Kate LeBuhn 8-4, Claire Kemp (M) d Addison Winklepleck 8-0.

Girls’ Doubles

Sophie Hollowell/Lilly Smith (M) d Lansden/Brown 8-0, Yates/Crabtree (M) d Gruber/Duwe 8-1, Puryear/Patel (M) d LeBuhn/Winklepleck 8-3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In