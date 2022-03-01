History was made at the KHSAA State Wrestling Championships over the weekend. Paducah Tilghman senior Eli Peyton was named the first state champion in the programs history, when he defeated Campbell County senior Jonah Bowers to claim the title. Not long after the historical win, teammate Malachi Rider finished first in his weight class to become the second state champion in the school’s history. It was only fitting that history continue to be made for the Blue Tornado.
Uriah Virzi, just four matches after Rider, took first place and became a state champion as well in his weight class.
One state champion is impressive, but three, especially the first three ever is a big accomplishment and head coach Seth Livingston is proud of such an accomplishment.
“This is a huge step forward for the program,” Livingston said. “We are grateful for everyone involved with Paducah Tilghman Wrestling who has contributed to our success this season”
Of course success comes in many stages of a season, and for the Blue Tornado that stage came a little after the season began. With the phenomenal success that the school’s football team had, making it to the state championship themselves, the wrestling team was short a handful of players who play both sports.
Livingston says that’s a good problem to have though. The day the football team was playing in the state championship, the wrestling team was kicking off its season without a few key wrestlers.
“It’s a good problem to have, we get a lot of support from the football team and coaches, two of our state champions and four out of our six state placers play football,” Livingston said. “I would take that over having it any other way.”
Coach Livingston says a big reason for the team’s success is the support that his program gets from programs like the football team and the schools administration and others. Out of the four schools he has coached at he says Tilghman has been the place where the wrestling program has received the most support.
To go along with the three state champions, three others paced in the top 10 of their individual weight classes and two others fell one match short of a podium position.
Jayden Frazier placed third in his class, Jack James finished eighth in his and Jimmy Mooney placed fourth in his class and while Jayven Williams and Spencer Redwine fell just short individually, their points helped get the Tilghman 115 team points, enough for a fourth place spot out of 68 teams a feat to be proud of.
Livingston said these wrestlers got to this point not just on their athletic abilities, but also by the passion and grit they show to the sport in the off season and in practice.
“Talent is common, but often time wrestlers lack the grit to keep moving forward and put the time in when things get tough,” Livingston said. “That’s one thing that sets these guys apart, the commitment to improvement.”
Out of those wrestlers, only one will move on to graduation, that being Eli Peyton. The rest will return and help the program continue to be successful and get that number one spot as a team and many more individuals as state champions.
“It’s exciting, but there’s room for improvement,” Livingston said. “But we’ve got a lot of young kids coming back so it’s exciting to see them improve.”
In the end history was made for the wrestling program at Paducah Tilghman High School and for Peyton, Rider and Virzi.
But this team isn’t looking to make history just once, they hope to improve and make history by snagging that championship spot as a team and have more than three individuals named champion.
Because Coach Livingston says “They want more.”
