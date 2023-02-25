Winchester, KY — Athletes from across the state gathered at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, KY to compete in the KHSAA State Wresting Championship on Friday. Among those athletes were three from McCracken County, five from Caldwell County and 10 from Paducah Tilghman. The two-day event boasts championship and consolation brackets across 14 weight classes and an eight spot podium to crown the top wrestlers.

Day one was a big one for several local wrestlers including eight from Paducah Tilghman. Jayven Williams, Jayden Frazier, Caleb Mays, Malachi Rider, DJ Wilson, Jack James, Uriah Virzi, JT Adams and Jimmy Mooney all won their first round matches to advance to the championship bracket.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In