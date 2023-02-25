Winchester, KY — Athletes from across the state gathered at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, KY to compete in the KHSAA State Wresting Championship on Friday. Among those athletes were three from McCracken County, five from Caldwell County and 10 from Paducah Tilghman. The two-day event boasts championship and consolation brackets across 14 weight classes and an eight spot podium to crown the top wrestlers.
Day one was a big one for several local wrestlers including eight from Paducah Tilghman. Jayven Williams, Jayden Frazier, Caleb Mays, Malachi Rider, DJ Wilson, Jack James, Uriah Virzi, JT Adams and Jimmy Mooney all won their first round matches to advance to the championship bracket.
Tilghman’s Amari Williams, along with McCracken’s Conner Tilford, Hunter Hawthorne and Frankie Nutt, as well as Caldwell’s Justin Klidzejs, Colin Teutsch, Cofy Walls and Cole Sherill all fell in their opening rounds. The consolation bracket was their place to get back in the mix and have a chance at a podium spot, and unfortunately for several of them, the first round of that bracket would be as far as they would go.
Of those nine Blue Tornado wrestlers that won their first contests, eight won their second, putting each of them in the semifinal matches in their respective weight classes.
“We are happy with our fight right now,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Seth Livingston said. “I’ve talked with our guys about sticking with the things that have gotten us here and not getting wild and staying in position and they are doing that right now.”
Going into Saturday’s contest, 11 of the original 18 still stand between the championship and consolation brackets. Those athletes include Paducah Tilghman’s Jayven Williams, Jayden Frazier, Caleb Mays, Malachi Rider, DJ Wilson, Uriah Virzi, JT Adams and Jimmy Mooney all in the championship bracket. Tilghman’s Jack James in the consolation bracket, along with Caldwell’s Logan Brown, Colin Teutsch and Cofy Walls.
Action will resume on Saturday morning. Final results will be posted online at paducahsun.com over the weekend and in the Tuesday edition of the newspaper.
