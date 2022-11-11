Duo

Offensive duo Jack James (left) and Jordauyn White (right) have done a good job of taking care of business this season for the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and will have to continue that on Friday if they want to keep their postseason journey alive against Casey County.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Road trips aren’t unfamiliar territory for the Paducah Tilghman football team and their playoff journey. Last season they traveled to Union County, Christian Academy-Louisville and Glasgow on their way to the state championship game in Lexington.

This season appears to have the similar road trip layout. After a week one win at home against Taylor County, 37-0, the Blue Tornado prepare for a four hour road trip to Casey County for the second week of playoff football.

