Road trips aren’t unfamiliar territory for the Paducah Tilghman football team and their playoff journey. Last season they traveled to Union County, Christian Academy-Louisville and Glasgow on their way to the state championship game in Lexington.
This season appears to have the similar road trip layout. After a week one win at home against Taylor County, 37-0, the Blue Tornado prepare for a four hour road trip to Casey County for the second week of playoff football.
The Casey County Rebels (8-3) will host their first ever playoff game against the Blue Tornado (5-6) on Friday as both teams look to keep their postseason journeys alive. Casey County boasts a pass-dominant offense behind quarterback Ethan Willoughby. He has thrown for 2,277 yards and 28 touchdowns while also leading on his feet with 1,057 rushing yards.
It appears that Willoughby can do it all, as he is also the Rebels placekicker and has successfully sent 11 of his 14 PAT’s through the uprights. He also puts the pressure on the defensive side of the ball.
“Their strength is running their big quarterback between the tackles and having him throw it as well so the ball is really going to be in his hands,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said.
On the season, the Rebels have collected 1,907 total rushing yards and 2,332 passing yards while allowing their opponents to rack up 2,470 rushing yards and 1,021 passing.
“I think this is a game that we match up well,” Thompson said. “As far as their running game goes, that fits the strength of our defense. They play a ‘bend but don’t break’ defense so we feel like if we came go out and execute we can have a big night.”
Tilghman on the other hand have put up 1,621 total rushing yards and 1,808 passing yards while allowing 1,505 rushing and 1,358 passing yards.
At the helm for the Blue Tornado is sophomore quarterback Jack James, who has controlled all but five offensive snaps this season. James has completed 135 of 252 pass attempts for 1,778 passing yards and 19 TD pass completions.
The main targets for James have been JoeAvion (JoJo) Starks at 327 total receiving yards. He has also distributed the ball fairly evenly to Shemari Thomas, Jordauyn White, LeBran McMullen, Banks Lafont and Joshua Campbell, who all have between 254 and 200 receiving yards.
On the ground for the Blue Tornado, Jordauyn White has been the main man. He has tallied 948 total rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Malachi Rider follows with 412 rushing yards and seven TD’s, despite missing a few games due to injury.
Both teams are coming off shutout wins in week one. Casey County shutout Webster County 40-0, while Tilghman put away Taylor County 37-0. And with that win, Thompson says his team is locked in and ready for week two.
“The kids are really locked it, they always do a good job of locking in this time of year,” he said. “I think that’s how you get outcomes like that 37-0 win.”
Ultimately for the Blue Tornado, they will need to stay locked in from the opening kick. Getting on the board first and establishing their own rate of play early will be crucial in getting the win on Friday night. They struggled to do just that in their final regular season game against Hopkinsville, ultimately falling 30-26, despite a late 12-point fourth quarter.
Thompson says that, along with winning the turnover battle should favor the Blue Tornado with the win.
“Most importantly we need to start fast,” Thompson said. “We want to establish our dominance and our will on the game and on Casey County as soon as possible. They are having special season over there and the longer we let them feel like they can play with us, the harder it will be for us to overcome them. And just like every other week, we want to win the turnover battle.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST at Casey County High School in Liberty, KY. The winner of Friday nights contest will play the winner between Union County and Hart County. The bracket will be re-seeded from there based on RPI standings.
