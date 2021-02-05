Paducah Tilghman High School’s basketball season has been put on pause.
The Tilghman boys and girls basketball teams have been quarantined following an exposure to COVID-19, according to a news release from the high school.
As a result, all basketball games are canceled through Feb. 16. This includes the PTHS vs. McCracken County game that was scheduled for Feb. 5.
The homecoming game that was scheduled for Feb. 12 has been postponed until the PTHS boys vs. Webster County game on Feb. 23.
The homecoming ceremony will happen between the junior varsity and varsity games at approximately 7 p.m.
