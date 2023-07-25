Paducah Tilghman High School has named Gwendolyn Addison Duncan head volleyball coach.
“We are very excited to have Coach Duncan take over the volleyball program at Paducah Tilghman,” PTHS Athletics Director Jay Burgett said. “We look forward to the season ahead and her leadership of our student athletes.”
Duncan was head volleyball coach at Paducah Middle School last year. Prior to that she served as head coach for middle school and high school volleyball and basketball at St. Mary. She primarily served as the girls basketball head coach at St. Mary for eight years.
Professionally, Duncan is a registered nurse, works at WKCTC as an Associate Professor and Program Coordinator for the Nursing Assistant Program. She has earned a bachelor’s degree in Natural Science, a Master’s in Divinity, and a PhD in Religion. She serves as the Founding Pastor of Just By Faith Ministries in Metropolis, IL.
