Gwendolyn Duncan
Courtesy of PTHS Athletics

Paducah Tilghman High School has named Gwendolyn Addison Duncan head volleyball coach.

“We are very excited to have Coach Duncan take over the volleyball program at Paducah Tilghman,” PTHS Athletics Director Jay Burgett said. “We look forward to the season ahead and her leadership of our student athletes.”

