Tilghman grad Pugh to continue softball career at Greenville University

Just about every high school student-athlete dreams of playing collegiate sports, and many of them strive to compete at the highest level. But there’s certainly nothing wrong with starting out small. Paducah Tilghman High School graduate Chesleigh Pugh is proof of that.
“I think these days so many athletes feel like they can’t go from high school to a two-year college to play due to wanting to head straight into a four-year school,” Chesleigh’s mother, Michelle, wrote in an email to The Sun. “This is not the case at all, as playing JUCO (junior college) softball has blessed my daughter with an amazing opportunity to play Division III softball in the NCAA and I am extremely proud of her.”
Chesleigh, who is currently attending Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, will indeed be continuing her softball career past the junior college level. She’s eager to do so after officially signing on Jan. 7 to transfer to Greenville University upon her graduation.
“Academically, Greenville is like the school I’m at now. It’s small, so I didn’t feel like it would be much of a difference for me to go there,” Pugh told The Sun during a phone interview earlier this month. “I felt welcomed, and the girls that gave me a tour were really nice and talked about how much they love the school, and they did fun things together outside of practice and got along really well, which is a big part of being a team.”
From high school to JUCO
Originally from Brookport, Illinois, Pugh started playing varsity softball in the seventh grade. Just one year later, she envisioned a collegiate career in her future.
“When I was in eighth grade in districts against McCracken, the final score was 4-1. I pitched really well in that game, and that’s when I realized I wanted to continue to play in college and is when I started taking softball more seriously,” she said.
The Tilghman standout pitcher and second baseman said she earned All-District honors in three of her four high school seasons and made the All-Region team as a junior. She graduated in May 2019 and achieved her goal of continuing her softball career in college at SIC in Harrisburg. Choosing the JUCO route was an easy decision for her to make.
“I didn’t want to go far away from home because I’m so used to being at home. So I chose a JUCO because it’s smaller, and I feel like I would get used to it better than going to a big school,” she said. “I just felt like it was a good fit for me.”
She hasn’t regretted the decision at all. Though the coronavirus pandemic has limited the amount of time she’s been able to play softball, she’s excelled academically. The school moved to online-only courses last spring, and students are scheduled to return in February, Pugh said.
“Going online helped me focus because I didn’t have practice and other things to worry about,” she said. “So I feel like I did better than I would have if I was busy and rushing to do my homework.”
The lack of games and practices doesn’t mean Pugh has let her softball skills slip, though.
“When I was in high school, I always worked outside of practice,” she said. “So when our season ended because of COVID, I just treated it like an offseason, and I continued to work at home so I could positively impact the team when I went back to school.”
With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, Pugh and her teammates are hoping to return to campus next month to begin preparing for a season that’s scheduled to begin Feb. 20 at Dyersburg State College. Primarily a pitcher, Pugh would like to display her skills one last time at SIC before moving on to Greenville University.
“On the mound, I don’t feel like I throw as fast as some other people, but I feel like I have enough movement to make up for it,” she said.
Moving on
Pugh is on track to graduate from SIC this summer with an associate’s degree in art. With that in mind, she set out this past fall to find where she might be able to continue her schooling while also still playing softball.
“I emailed a lot of coaches, and I set up a lot of college visits and talked to them to see which school I liked, and then I focused on the (scholarship) money,” she said. “If I liked the school and it was offering enough money that I could afford to go there, then I felt it would be the best route for me.”
Located just over two hours from the SIC campus, Greenville University, in Greenville, Illinois, ended up being Pugh’s choice. She has been awarded the $19,500-per-year Panther Preferred Scholarship and plans on majoring in business.
“I’m just exploring my options right now, but I plan on majoring in business because there are a variety of things you can do with that,” she said.
Athletically, Pugh is eligible to play three seasons at GU due to the pandemic canceling the majority of her freshman season at SIC, her mother said. Her head coach at SIC, Maggie Calcaterra, has high hopes for the sophomore right-hander in 2021 and beyond.
“Chesleigh, who came in as a versatile player spending time at second base and on the mound, has really stepped up as a relief pitcher for SIC, being able to come in and keep batters off balance in the later innings,” Calcaterra said in a press release announcing Pugh’s transfer. “I foresee her performing in the same capacity this upcoming spring at SIC and at Greenville next fall.”
For Pugh, starting out at a two-year school has taken her on what so far has been a successful journey through college life, as it has allowed her to focus more on her academics.
“Coming here (SIC) made me realize how much you should take school seriously,” she said. “I didn’t have bad grades (in high school), but I just never focused more on school than I did athletics. That’s why I chose SIC was to really focus on school while getting better at softball.”
She advises others to take a similar path if that’s what best suits them.
“I would just say to go to where you feel comfortable and where you’re welcomed,” she said.
