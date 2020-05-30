This spring, Paducah Tilghman football and its third-year coach, Jonathan Smith, were supposed to be in the middle of trying to find answers to their biggest 2020 question:
Who has the capacity to fill the void of running backs Damien Ford and Jayden Freeman?
The Ford-Freeman combo didn’t just roll off the tongue nicely in 2019. They devastated defenses for a combined 3,883 offensive yards and 48 touchdowns on 312 touches.
For the math folks, that’s 12.45 yards per touch, a 15% chance at a score if either of them had the ball ... and more than 73% of the 5,310 total offensive yards Tilghman tread last season.
Graduation, however, has come and gone for the dynamic duo, leaving both a void — and new opportunity — in the wake.
A no-sports-spring, thanks to the coronavirus, means Smith and his staff don’t have a ton of immediate and fresh evaluation on the returning roster. The twice-a-week Zoom meetings — though terrific for psychological and spiritual health — don’t exactly help define a summer depth chart.
But there is one piece all but settled for this upcoming fall, and it’s that Cam Marshall is entering year No. 3 as the Blue Tornado starting quarterback.
“I feel much better having a three-year starter at quarterback and filling the pieces around him,” Smith said, “than it being the other way around.”
Marshall has been more than effective running the offense the past two seasons by completing more than 50% of his passes, maintaining a 12-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and showcasing the ability to not only dip out of the pocket but to run with the rock (or improvise) when his number is called.
Four other guys Smith and his staff are expecting to bring in the numbers in 2020: WR/DB Brian Thomas, QB/DB Darionte Ragsdale, RB Kymaiah Barner ...
And linebacker/running back Jarmorie Sabbs.
“The thing about Jarmorie, in all honesty, is that he would’ve gotten more touches last year had he been healthy,” Smith said. “The thing that no one knew about him last year is that in the very first play of the very first scrimmage against Henderson County, he partially tore his meniscus and played on it all season.
“Knowing that he was going into every single game going probably 80% at best, and having two guys in Damien and J-Free, it was kind of a no-brainer to allow (Sabbs) to play on the side of the ball that we had to have him the most (linebacker), and have the other guys that were healthy to be able to carry the load.”
Sabbs still had 34 carries for 132 yards and two scores, but it’s his 224-yard, two-touchdown performance on Sept. 28, 2018, at Trigg County that really spells out the kind of damage he can do with the football.
“To say Jarmorie is not going to be a key piece this year offensively would be an understatement,” Smith added. “He’s definitely going to be touching the ball.”
Barner was in line for touches last season, as well, but an ACL tear in scrimmage No. 2 sidelined him for the season.
Ragsdale stepped in for Marshall last season following a hand injury, and performed admirably: 36-for-69 passing, 556 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. But his athleticism isn’t going to keep him in warm-up mode.
“I’m not going to allow him to sit on the sidelines and just back up Cam,” Smith said. “He will be on the field somewhere. Special, special. Kid has sticky trap hands.”
And Thomas, who had 12 catches for 100 yards receiving last season? He’d been having a “tremendous” offseason leading up to the March 12 shutdown, and Smith is expecting big things from him in the fall, too.
“Brian is a very dangerous person with the ball,” he added. “But the thing about Brian, is that he — just like Jarmorie and a lot other guys — fell into the shadows of Damien and J-Free.”
Smith admits while he’s mostly comfortable with where his offense sits at this moment, he’s more satisfied with where the defense stands. And it’s mainly because 27 players got defensive reps in at least 10 games during 2019, and several of those contributors — Turner Humphrey, Anton Jones, Thomas, Jarmorie Sabbs and Cameron Sabbs among them — are returning.
Still, this offseason clearly hasn’t been the same. There’s unease. Discombobulation. Will the team be ready when practices do finally resume this summer? When games potentially start on time in the fall?
“We talk a lot about integrity in our program,” Smith said. “Are you going to do the right thing when nobody’s really paying attention to whether or not you’re doing it?
“We’re paying attention to the detail of a kid’s work ethic during the offseason, and up until March 12 ... I felt like we were on the right track. For the most part, guys were bought in. Several guys coming in on their own time, 5:30 or 6 o’clock in the morning a couple days of week ... and that’s a great way to evaluate.
“(But) I think you’re going to see a larger gap than normal of who has been committed and doing things on their own versus who hasn’t. I think it’ll be evident in the first two or three days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.