Joshua Campbell

Tilghman sophomore wide receiver Joshua Campbell drags the Webster County defense behind him as he makes his way towards the end zone in the Blue Tornado’s 49-7 win on Friday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Tilghman bounced back after a two-game losing skid on Friday night when they hosted district foe Webster County. The Blue Tornado were firing on all cylinders to accomplish the 49-7 win and improve to a 4-5 season.

Looking back at this time last season, the boys in blue were sitting in a very similar situation. They also held a 4-5 record at this point in the season, they also handled Webster with ease, 70-0 and they were also on track to host their opening playoff game. And like last season, their final game before the playoffs started they will play Hopkinsville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In