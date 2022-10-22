Tilghman bounced back after a two-game losing skid on Friday night when they hosted district foe Webster County. The Blue Tornado were firing on all cylinders to accomplish the 49-7 win and improve to a 4-5 season.
Looking back at this time last season, the boys in blue were sitting in a very similar situation. They also held a 4-5 record at this point in the season, they also handled Webster with ease, 70-0 and they were also on track to host their opening playoff game. And like last season, their final game before the playoffs started they will play Hopkinsville.
That meeting last season didn’t end in favor of the Tigers in a 34-6 decision. This go around the Blue Tornado will look to change that outcome and enter the playoffs at .500.
But getting where they are this season hasn’t come easy. Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson says his team has finally started to find themselves.
“This team is very good and people haven’t been able to see that,” Thompson said. “After losing several key leadership roles in last years seniors, we are starting to see our guys step into those roles. So this years team when I compare it to last years team is just as good, if not better, but we just haven’t been able to overcome ourselves until tonight.”
And overcome themselves they did on Friday night in their dominant performance. It was a contest where powerful defensive stops put the offense on the field a lot quicker and a lot more often. On the other end, the offense scored so quickly and so often that before the defense knew it, they were right back on the field.
A total of 333 offensive yards to just 41 offensive yards split the two teams. Quarterback Jack James put his arm to work for 213 of those yards for 10 passes on 13 attempts. Five of the seven Tilghman touchdowns were from the arms of James to five different receivers.
Four of those trips to the end zone came in the first quarter of play as the home team quickly established dominance over their opponents. It started with a 51-yard bomb from James to Jordauyn White. This got the ball rolling to a Tilghman touchdown almost every two minutes throughout the first quarter.
The next came on a 27-yard completion to Joshua Campbell, followed by a successful pass to JoeAvion Starks for a 19-yard TD. This put up a 21-0 lead with 6:40 still to play in the opening quarter.
Jakevion Perry capped off the opening quarter, making it 28-0 on a 30-yard pass from the star quarterback with 3:33 to play.
“The key tonight was finding the joy to play again,” Thompson said. “We talked about going back to having a reason to play, they had to want to be there, there’s got to be a reason to play for. I challenged the boys to look back and find their job and get ready to have a magical run.”
The final successful TD pass came early in the second quarter to Kharentez Moore for a short five yards with 11:51 to go.
The run game took over from there to put up a total of 120 yards with Demarkus Wilson leading the charge with 65 yards. The final two touchdown plays however came courtesy of Moore and White to finish the game with two TD’s a piece. To cap off the scoring, senior kicker Nolan Waller connected on all seven PAT’s.
Tilghman’s defense held their ground nearly the entire way until the final minute of play. With the score so lopsided, the secondary Blue Tornado players got their time to play. That secondary lineup would be the one to give up the lone Trojan TD with 40 seconds to play on a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Dylan Poe.
The Blue Tornado will finish off the regular season by hosting Hopkinsville (4-5) before the Class 3A playoffs begin.
