The rain, wind and cold temperatures may have forced the majority of western Kentucky baseball and softball games to be canceled or postponed, but not the Paducah Tilghman softball team. The Lady Tornado donned their team hoodies and got to work hosting the Crittenden County Lady Rockets (4-4) on Thursday night, finishing off the night with a 5-3 win.
A quiet first inning for both teams, turned into a 4-run inning for the home team at the bottom of the second starting with Anistyn Thomas. She rounded home plate after doubling on a fly ball to left field and being brought home on an error out in left field on a line drive by Lydia Wiley. Bryleigh Heal would knock out another double to bring home Wiley for a 2-0 lead and zero Tilghman outs.
The Lady Tornado would keep runners on bases as Myiesha Smith was called upon to be courtesy runner for Heal. She advanced to third on a line drive, single by Gabi Logsdon and stole home on a passed ball for the third run of the game.
After two quick outs, Logsdon was able to make her way home courtesy of a ground ball, single by Serenity McCoy to make it a 4-0 ball game.
Crittenden was at risk of going scoreless in the third with two outs and a solo runner on first when things started to turn their way. Hadlee Rich hit a fly ball out to deep center and the next at bat, Aubre Conyer was nicked by a pitch from Heal, sending her to first and loading the bases.
Anna Boone made the play with a ground ball to left field, bringing home Andrea Federico, Rich and Conyer as Boone advanced to third. Unfortunately for the Lady Rockets, she would be left stranded at third as the next up to bat would be caught out in foul territory, making it a 4-2 game.
The fifth run for the Lady Tornado came when Wiley hit a ground ball single bringing home Minter, who sat at third base. By this point the rain was really starting to come down, leaving a game decision to be made between coaches and officials.
Play continued as the Lady Rockets took to the plate in an attempt to climb from a 5-2 deficit. Boone was sent walking, stole second and advanced to third on an error while teammate Elle McDaniel was up to bat. She hit a ground ball to shortstop, allowing Boone to make her way home for a 5-3 game. Two quick outs later and Tilghman would grab their bats at the bottom of the sixth inning.
That possession took all but one play as Audreya White singled to right field and advanced to second on an error. The game would be called from there, ending at 5-3 in favor of Tilghman.
The Lady Tornado will take a spring break trip to Pigeon Forge, TN next week to take on Bath County (10-2) on Monday, April 4 and Harrison County (5-1) on Tuesday. Their next home game will be on Monday, April 11 when they host Graves County.
Paducah Tilghman 5, Crittenden County 3
Crittenden County 002001X — 3-3-3
Paducah Tilghman 040010X — 5-11-4
2B: PTHS — B Heal, A Thomas; CC — A Boone
3B: PTHS — L Wiley; CC — H Rich
TB: PTHS — L Wiley 4, B Heal 2, G Logsdon 2, A Thomas 2, S McCoy 2, C Ware 1, T Parrish 1, A White 1; CC — H Rich 4, A Boone 2
RECORDS: Crittenden County (4-5); Paducah Tilghman (6-4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.