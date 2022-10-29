On Friday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Hopkinsville Tigers at McRight Field for the final regular-season game of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the Blue Tornado fell to the Tigers, 30-26, fighting tooth and nail until the last second.
Paducah Tilghman honored its senior members of the cheerleading squad, dance team, and football team before the game. In addition, the Blue Tornado released balloons into the crisp night air for Breast Cancer Awareness.
Despite neither team scoring in the first quarter, Tilghman’s Jack James remained stoic at the helm of the Tornado. With 11:45 left in the second quarter, James hit a wide-open Jordauyn White for a 27-yard touchdown.
However, the Tilghman (4-6) touchdown and lead did not last long. Hopkinsville tied it 7-7 as Zach Moss passed to Daisjaun Mercer for a 5-yard touchdown with 8:51 left in the first half.
With an interception snagged in the end zone, Mercer denied Tilghman from scoring before the half, keeping it tied with the third quarter looming.
After returning from halftime and regrouping, Hopkinsville (5-5) took a 13-7 lead on a dazzling opening drive. It would be Mercer again, a pain in the Tornado side, with a 5-yard touchdown with nine minutes left in the third quarter.
The scoring continued for the Tigers as Moss hit Mercer for another touchdown. Mercer went for a 65-yard touchdown this time to make it 19-7. With a two-point conversion, Hopkinsville made it 21-7, with Tilghman fighting back.
With less than a minute left in the third quarter, Paducah Tilghman’s White and Malachi Rider shined bright until the McRight lights. A 5-yard touchdown by Rider made it 21-14. With Rider’s touchdown, Tilghman felt back in the game and could feel Hopkinsville’s lead inching closer.
However, a 10-yard catch by Isaiah Manning concocted the perfect storm against Paducah Tilghman, setting up the 28-yard field goal from Moss. The Tigers gained a 24-14 lead in the fourth quarter with six minutes left to play.
Manning continued to shine for the Tigers with an 80-yard pick six of Tilghman’s James with the pass intended for Shemari Thomas, moving the score to 30-14 with less than four minutes left in the regular season contest. However, Tilghman was once again looming with White.
Paducah Tilghman’s White sacrificed his body for a 12-yard touchdown catch, but the Blue Tornado dropped the two-point conversion. White’s catch allowed Tilghman within reach of the win with 1:23 left to play in the fourth.
With the crowd roaring for the Blue Tornado, James found White wide open for 60-yards. The touchdown moved it to 30-26 with 0:35 left. However, the extra point by Nolan Waller was unsuccessful. With less than 30 seconds left to play, Tilghman could not score and take the final regular season victory against Hopkinsville.
The Blue Tornado will kick off the postseason next Friday at McRight Field against Taylor County in the 2022 Class 3A football tournament.
