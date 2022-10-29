Tilghman Football

Paducah Tilghman High School running back Jordauyn White carries the ball during the first half of Tilghman’s game against the Hopkinsville Tigers Friday night.

 Hannah Saad

On Friday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Hopkinsville Tigers at McRight Field for the final regular-season game of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the Blue Tornado fell to the Tigers, 30-26, fighting tooth and nail until the last second.

Paducah Tilghman honored its senior members of the cheerleading squad, dance team, and football team before the game. In addition, the Blue Tornado released balloons into the crisp night air for Breast Cancer Awareness.

