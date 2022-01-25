First Region opponents Paducah Tilghman and Murray took to the court on Monday night at Paducah Tilghman High School. In what was ultimately a close game the whole way through, the Tigers made the shots and runs necessary down the stretch to pull off the 62-55 win.
Murray came out of the gate on a 6-0 run before Mian Shaw ended it with a deep ball at the six minute mark. The Blue Tornado quickly chipped away at the Tigers lead and took the lead themselves with a 7-6 score at the 4:05 mark. The two teams would battle for the lead the remainder of the quarter. Murray tied things up a few times at the 9-9 point and again at 11-11. After the first eight minutes the Tigers led by just a single point lead, 14-13.
To start the second quarter the Blue Tornado knocked down a pair of shots, including a three pointer from Jequan Warren. Tilghman’s full court press held the Tigers from going on the long runs they needed to slip away from the Blue Tornado. For the home team, it was the lack of shots falling that would keep Tilghman from running away with the lead.
When it was time to head to the locker room at the half Tilghman held a 30-26 lead over the Tigers.
“I thought the first half we stayed fairly focused and we made a few shots,” Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet said. “But we had that same stretch that we’ve had the last few games where we just can’t put the ball in the hole.”
To start the half, the Tigers did what they do best by getting the ball in the hands of Trey Boggess. He knocked down three straight shots from behind the arc to get the 32-30 lead early in the third quarter. He would finish the night with 18 points. The battle for the lead would continue with three more lead changes in the quarter.
The Tigers outscored the Blue Tornado 21-12 in the third quarter and held the home team scoreless for the first four minutes of the final quarter.
With eight minutes left Murray led 47-42. Tragen Arthur knocked down a pair of deep balls in the final quarter in an attempt to regain the lead, but to no avail. Arthur led the Blue Tornado with 16 points, 12 from behind the arc.
Murray held control of the lead the rest of the way, finalizing things with a 62-55 lead.
Two Blue Tornado joined Arthur scoring double-digits, Jequan Waren added 12 points and Shaw scored 11. For Murray, Grant Whitaker led all scoring with 20 points followed the 18 from Boggess.
Paducah Tilghman will continue playing their region opponents when they host Mayfield (11-4) on Tuesday night. Murray will play in the All “A” State Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 27 where they will take on Danville Christian (14-5). After the All “A”, Murray will return to First Region play against Christian Fellowship on Feb. 1.
Murray 14 26 47 62
Pad.Tilghman 13 30 42 55
