Defense was put to the test for the boys soccer team of Paducah Tilghman High School as they fell to the Lakers of Calloway County 5-0. Coming off a 1-1 tie to Trigg County on Aug. 12, the Tornado looked to bounce back, but had no such luck Tuesday night.
The Tornado maintained control of the ball for the first 10 minutes of play, keeping the Lakers away, but couldn’t seem to get the ball down field to their own team. This would play to Calloway’s advantage, giving them a chance to put the ball in the net by the 33-minute mark. From there it was off to the races for the Lakers. They scored three more times in the first half, giving themselves a 4-0 edge over the Tornado.
“We have got a lot better at understanding to keep the ball and to control the game, and we do it in spurts, we just don’t do it necessarily in the right moments,” Tilghman head coach Blaine Skeen told The Sun. “The guys have a tendency and a habit sometimes to want to go long, and that’s fine, there’s definitely a time to do so but we are still trying to distinguish when is the right time to keep it, and when is the right time to go somewhere else.”
A sense of urgency came out in the second half for Tilghman as they looked to attack early. This kept the Lakers away from the offensive side of the ball and gave the Tornado opportunities to score.
The defense would end up doing most of the work again but to no prevail as the Lakers scored one more time with 21 minutes left to play.
Frustration and sloppy play seemed to be the ultimate demise on the Tornado side of the ball where players could be heard yelling at one another to do their part.
“In the second half I kept three starters, everyone else was JV and the second half score was 1-0, the first half score was 4-0 and I kept all those varsity guys out,” said Skeen. “We were hanging with them much better and we were playing as 11 and a unit and I really hope they saw that and took it to heart and move forward with that.”
The Tornado will continue their home stint when they host McCracken County High School on Thursday Aug. 19 followed by Mayfield High School on Aug. 23.
