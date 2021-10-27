Paducah Tilghman’s tournament journey came to a halt when they lost to Marshall County in the first round of the First Region tournament. The two played at Ballard Memorial where the Lady Marshals were considered the home team and claimed the 3-0 victory.
The Blue Tornado had a roller coaster of a season, playing with a small roster while some key players battled injury. Nonetheless, the girls came out six strong most nights and proved they could stay play volleyball.
In the 2021 season, the two teams met twice and split the wins 1-1. Tilghman opened up their season hosting the Lady Marshals, losing 3-0. The Lady Blue Tornado returned the favor midway through the season with a 3-1 victory on the Marshals home court.
Set one of this third matchup on the year was a neck and neck battle the whole way through. Tilghman started off with the first points with some early back and forth before Marshall County set to hold the lead for several volleys. The Lady Blue Tornado took back the lead at the 12-11 mark and held onto in until 18-18. From there it was a tight game but Marshall ultimately would come out on top and take the first set 25-23.
“I’m proud of the girls, they fought through a lot,” Tilghman head coach Maggie Prewitt said. “Tonight we made a lot of net errors and missed serves that really messed with us and Marshall came out ready tonight, you’ve got to congratulate a good team when they do good.”
The second set started off strong for the girls in blue as Tilghman controlled the lead until the 10-10 mark. From there it would be the Marshals who would take and control the lead by as much as six at one point. In the end Marshall pulled out another set win 25-19.
Set three looked like it was going to be a short one, as the Lady Marshals held the lead most of the way. It wasn’t until the 20-12 mark that the Lady Blue Tornado stepped up and started really chiseling away at the Marshals lead. They came back to tie the game 21-21 but couldn’t close to keep themselves from elimination and lost 25-22.
Though it wasn’t the ending that Prewitt and here team were looking for, she says she can look back on the season and be proud of how the season played out with the struggles that they faced. The Lady Blue Tornado finished the season 17-10 including this tournament loss and were runners-up in the Second District Tournament.
