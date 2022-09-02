For a handful of teams across the state of Kentucky, playing in the Kentucky 2A Championship tournament is a chance to earn a state title mid-season. The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado have that opportunity across their athletic programs and they played in the first round game against Hopkins County Central on Thursday night. Their chances of advancing in the tournament ultimately came to an end though, as they fell to 4-1.
The Blue Tornado came out aggressive on offense in the opening minutes of the game, looking to strike early and put their mark on the game. With that aggression came a plethora of shots on goal by senior Myles Middleton and the Tilghman offense. Despite the offensive attacks none of the balls were able to get past the quick hands of the Hopkins goalkeeper.
Hopkins Central wasn’t able to get as many shots on goal as their opponents, but the few shots they did take resulted in points. With 28 minutes remaining in the first half of play, senior Carson Mackey found the bottom corner of the net, just out of reach of Tilghman keeper Blaine Oliver.
The Storm were able to make that a 2-0 lead with nine minutes before the first half came to a close courtesy of senior Ryley Vinent.
Halftime came with the Blue Tornado down 2-0, but a break and team discussion paid off as Tilghman was able to find the goal in the second half.
A handball just inside the box gave Tilghman prime opportunity to cut the deficit in half. Freshman Blane Kolb took the kick and a perfectly placed kick put sophomore Max Grumley in the right place for the header and the goal with 30 minutes left to play.
The Storm was able to answer with a goal of their own just five minutes later when a ball bounced off the hands of the Tilghman keeper and Tim Clevenger pressured to make it a 3-1 game.
As the game became more lopsided tensions began to rise and the intensity between the two teams increased. A pair of yellow cards were handed out, one for each team, but both teams were able to keep their composure and play on.
Hopkins was able to get one more point on the board with just nine minutes left, courtesy of Jax Mitchell who found the ball square in front of the goal and sent it past Oliver. The clock wound down and Hopkins County Central was able to walk away with the victory, ending Tilghman’s chances at a 2A Championship.
Tilghman will get back to their regular season schedule on Monday, September 5 when they host their First District opponents, McCracken County, followed by another home game against Lyon County the following night.
