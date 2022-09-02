Blane Kolb

Paducah Tilghman freshman Blane Kolb takes the penalty kick which ultimately turned into the solo Blue Tornado goal on Thursday night in their 4-1 loss to Hopkins County Central.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

For a handful of teams across the state of Kentucky, playing in the Kentucky 2A Championship tournament is a chance to earn a state title mid-season. The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado have that opportunity across their athletic programs and they played in the first round game against Hopkins County Central on Thursday night. Their chances of advancing in the tournament ultimately came to an end though, as they fell to 4-1.

The Blue Tornado came out aggressive on offense in the opening minutes of the game, looking to strike early and put their mark on the game. With that aggression came a plethora of shots on goal by senior Myles Middleton and the Tilghman offense. Despite the offensive attacks none of the balls were able to get past the quick hands of the Hopkins goalkeeper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In