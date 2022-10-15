MORGANFIELD — On Friday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado traveled to Union County in search of a win and putting a blemish in the Braves’ perfect record. However, the Blue Tornado fell in a late-game heart breaker with a 20-16 finish.
With the victory over Paducah Tilghman, the Union County program moves to 8-0 this season with big wins under their belts. On the other end of the field, the Blue Tornado looked to recover from the 24-20 loss against Henry County in Paris, TN.
The first quarter started shaky for the Braves and Blue Tornado, neither able to score, nor put numbers on the board. Despite attempts from Tilghman quarterback Jack James, PTHS could not get momentum going until the second quarter began.
Although Tilghman began to work out the kinks on the field, it would be Union County’s Kristopher Hughes to get his Braves on the board first with five minutes left before the half. The 13-yard touchdown by Hughes and a successful PAT by Keaton Garrett gave the Braves a 7-0 lead.
PTHS quickly cut the lead with three minutes left as Jordauyn White ran for 9-yards, giving his Blue Tornado their first touchdown of the night. However, the PAT by Nolan Waller was blocked, leaving the Blue Tornado only to receive six points.
After halftime, Paducah Tilghman (3-5) took a 9-7 lead with a 28-yard field goal by Waller with five minutes left in the third quarter.
The score remained 9-7 until the fourth quarter when Hughes ran for a 5-yard touchdown. However, the two-point conversion by Cannon Sheffer was no good for the Braves. Union County took a 13-9 lead with 11:53 left to play.
A shining star despite the loss for Tilghman was White, who ran for 10-yards, allowing his Blue Tornado to take a 16-13 lead with a successful PAT by Waller with 10 minutes left to play. As time inched closer to a grand finale, Tilghman felt the win in their grasp, despite Union County looming.
White finished with 252 rushing yards and two touchdowns. James collected 54 rushing yards in the loss and four completed passes on 15 attempts for 38 yards.
With two minutes left to play, Hughes scored on a 1-yard touchdown to take the lead. The extra point by Collin Nalley was successful, making it 20-16, favoring the Braves. But Tilghman wasn’t ready to give up without a fight.
With seconds left in the game, Paducah Tilghman had an opportunity but could not complete the play to end it, with Union County remaining perfect this season.
Union County collected two turnovers to Paducah Tilghman’s zero.
The Blue Tornado finished with 11 penalties for 110 yards, while Union County only had five penalties and 45 yards.
The Blue Tornado will host Webster County next Friday night, looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses. Tilghman will finish up the regular season on October 28 by hosting Hopkinsville.
