MORGANFIELD — On Friday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado traveled to Union County in search of a win and putting a blemish in the Braves’ perfect record. However, the Blue Tornado fell in a late-game heart breaker with a 20-16 finish.

With the victory over Paducah Tilghman, the Union County program moves to 8-0 this season with big wins under their belts. On the other end of the field, the Blue Tornado looked to recover from the 24-20 loss against Henry County in Paris, TN.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In