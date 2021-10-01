For the last game of their regular season, the Blue Tornado of Paducah Tilghman High School faced off against the Graves County Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 30 in Graves County. The Tornado ultimately fell to the Eagles 6-2, in a physical match, leaving it all on the field.
Tilghman hasn’t had the best of seasons but showed their progress in their hustle and their team play in the first half. Senior midfielder Alexis Velasquez knocked the first goal in for the Eagles with just over 10 minutes off the clock. This kicked the Tornado’s momentum up as junior Nolan Waller put Tilghman on the board and tied the game up.
The Eagles weren’t going to make it easy; especially for Tilghman’s goalkeeper Blain Oliver who had several impressive saves before Velasquez snuck the first one past him.
“I’ve gotta give our guys props, they’ve come a long way in wanting to work together and implement a system and I’m proud of them for that,” Tilghman head coach Blaine Skeen said.
A penalty kick in the box would give the Eagles a 2-1 cushion with 13 minutes left in the first half and that’s how the half would end.
Coming out of the gate the Graves took advantage of the lead and added to it in less than two minutes of play courtesy of John Pardo. The Eagles would make it a 4-1 lead with a goal from Luis Romero at the 25 minute mark before the Tornado could get back on the board.
Once again the act of the Eagles scoring ignited a fire within Tilghman as they scored less than two minutes after their opponent’s fourth goal.
This time the goal came via freshman Max Grumley with the header, to sneak the ball past the keeper.
Unfortunately for the Tornado that would be their last point of the night, and with 23 minutes still on the clock, there was nothing but time for the home team.
“We are adjusting with some growing pains, we let in six which is not what you want obviously,” Skeen said. “But to be on the score sheet and to really fight for 80 minutes and be one unit out there was very promising.”
The Eagles would have two more chances to score and settle the score 6-2 as the clock continued to count down on the night.
Up next for the Tornado will be the first round of district tournament against St. Mary.
With two previous meetings under their belts against the Vikings, Tilghman is ready to settle things and make it past the first round. The game will take place at McCracken County on Monday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.
For the Eagles, the district tournament will consist of a game against their same town foe Mayfield in the first round of district two, with a 7:30 p.m. start time at Calloway County.
