MURRAY — It took Paducah Tilghman football a full half to really find its footing at Jack D. Rose Stadium on Friday night. After all, it had been 10 years since the Blue Tornado had stepped foot on that field against Calloway County.
But once they did, it was rock-and-roll for Jonathan Smith and his squad, as 11 running backs combined for more than 300 yards rushing, and Brian Thomas came away with two interceptions including a pick-six in the fourth quarter to top the Lakers, 41-14, for the first win of the season.
Calloway County, down 34-14 with five minutes left in regulation, had entered the red zone behind the craftiness of dual-threat quarterback Kanyon Franklin and was threatening to keep the game within reach.
Thomas, however, read Franklin’s look along the right flat, then burned up the sideline past the Lakers’ bench for the clinching score.
“They ran the same play twice,” Thomas said. “And our defensive coordinator made a great play call. I just read it, and did what I was taught, and it was there.”
After holding the Lakers to an opening three-and-out, Tilghman scored on its first drive of the game — an eight-play, 81-yard march with a 28-yard highlight sweep rush from LeBran McMullen. Two plays later, senior Seth Slayton (four carries, 19 yards) was in for the 10-yard score.
Calloway County immediately answered, however, when Franklin kept an option run on third-and-4 and scampered 44 yards up the left sideline ... a PAT knotting things at 7-all with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
It wouldn’t be until late in the second quarter when the Blue Tornado would strike again, a 10-play drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown from Jarmorie Sabbs for a 13-7 advantage.
By halftime, Smith had run through his Rolodex of running backs and given touches to nine different players out of the backfield in an effort to wear down the Laker defense, and perhaps showcase the sheer amount of talent he’s got at the position.
Was this ... tryouts?
“No,” Smith said. “This is who we are. Anybody that knows me, knows that by now that we’re going to run the football. That’s who we are.”
The biggest benefactors of this philosophy on Friday? Malachi Rider (18 carries, 92 yards, two second-half touchdowns), Kymaiah Barner (seven carries, 63 yards) and Uriah Virzi (five carries, 40 yards, one second-half touchdown), who were beyond effective after halftime.
Rider’s first score capped Tilghman’s opening drive in the third quarter for a 20-7 lead, and again the Lakers answered. Franklin rolled to his right and found Jaxon McKay for a 31-yard touchdown pass near the back-right pylon, a clinical pump-fake opening the route for his receiver.
Rider’s second score (12 yards) came with one minute left in the third quarter for a 27-14 edge, and was set up by a 65-yard screen pass from Camdon Marshall to Sabbs for Tilghman’s longest offensive play of the night.
From there, Tilghman took over in the fourth frame. Two over-his-head snaps doomed Franklin on back-to-back plays at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth frame.
And when Franklin had to punt out of the back of the end zone, Tilghman was able to capitalize on a 50-yard field. Sabbs picked up a physical first down on his second catch of the game, and Virzi bruised for an 8-yard score two players later.
“I think some of our kids, it was just a matter of experience there,” noted Calloway coach Chris Champion. “For this group of kids, we haven’t been close in big-time ball games versus big-time teams like this. I thought our kids were handling it well. They were calm. They were doing some great things.
“About halfway through the third quarter, Tilghman did some nice adjustments there ... and at halftime, did some nice coaching there. I think, probably, one of the biggest changes for us was just some big momentum swings. Some things that you just can’t do when the game is tight and you’re playing an opponent like that.”
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 41, CALLOWAY COUNTY 14
Paducah Tilghman 7 7 13 14 — 41
Calloway County 7 0 7 0 — 14
SCORING
PT: Seth Slayton 10 run (Shelby Nickal kick), 7-0, 7:35 1Q
CAL: Kanyon Franklin 44 rush (Freeman Reinhardt kick), 7-7, 4:13 1Q
PT: Jarmorie Sabbs 1 rush (Nickal kick), 14-7, 2:27 2Q
PT: Malachi Rider 9 rush (Nickal kick), 21-7, 8:40 3Q
CAL: Jaxon McKay 31 pass from Franklin (Reinhardt kick), 21-14, 6:20 3Q
PT: Rider 12 rush (kick failed), 27-14, 1:00 3Q
PT: Uriah Virzi 8 rush (Nickal kick), 34-14, 8:30 4Q
PT: Brian Thomas 86 interception return (Nickal kick), 41-14, 4:55 4Q
STATISTICS
PASSING LEADERS
PT Camdon Marshall 4-9-0-75; CAL Kanyon Franklin 5-14-1-76.
RUSHING LEADERS
PT Malachi Rider 18-92, Kymaiah Barner 7-63, Uriah Virzi 5-40, Camdon Marshall 5-35, Seth Slayton 4-19, Jarmorie Sabbs 4-25, Brian Thomas 2-11, LeBran McMullen 1-28, Chris Allen 1-7, Joemari Starks 1-2; CAL Kanyon Franklin 13-66, Timarion Bledsoe 10-43, Aaron Fennel 5-7, Zach Orange 4-5.
RECEIVING LEADERS
PT Brian Thomas 2-5, Jarmorie Sabbs 2-70; CAL Jaxon McKay 3-51, Aaron Fennel 1-13, Zach Orange 1-12.
RECORDS
Paducah Tilghman 1-1, Calloway County 1-1.
