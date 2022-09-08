Duo

Paducah Tilghman duo Jack Butts (left) and Whitson McNeill qualified for the Kentucky 2A State Championship this upcoming weekend in Owensboro.

 PROVIDED BY KELLY BUTTS

A chance at a state title is on the line for two local Paducah Tilghman golfers. Jack Butts and Whitson McNeill will compete in the Kentucky 2A State Championship on September 12 at the Owensboro County Club.

They make the trip after qualifying for the spots on August 27 at the Boots Randolph Golf Course. Sophomore McNeill shot a personal best 76 and senior Butts qualified with an 80.

