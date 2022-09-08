A chance at a state title is on the line for two local Paducah Tilghman golfers. Jack Butts and Whitson McNeill will compete in the Kentucky 2A State Championship on September 12 at the Owensboro County Club.
They make the trip after qualifying for the spots on August 27 at the Boots Randolph Golf Course. Sophomore McNeill shot a personal best 76 and senior Butts qualified with an 80.
Tilghman has had recent success in the Kentucky 2A program as the Blue Tornado baseball team has brought home the state title the last two seasons. This golf duo hopes to be able to continue that success and bring home a state title of their own.
“I know that the baseball team has won state two years in a row and knowing that I have the opportunity with golf now to compete and have a chance to win a state title is awesome,” Butts said. “Whitson and I are both super excited, we have both been playing well this season so getting to be able to go with him is pretty special.”
This will be the second consecutive year making the state tournament for Butts, while McNeill makes his first appearance this year.
The sophomore admits qualifying for the 2A championship is a fruit of his labor as he worked on improving his game in the off season. His qualifying round of 76 was a new personal best for the developing young golfer.
“Last year I was shooting in the low 90s and high 80s so I put in a lot of practice and I’ve tried to just focus once the season started and I’ve been shooting better and better,” McNeill said. “And when I shot the 76 I just tried to keep my head on the course and not get distracted and it paid off.”
In addition to the Tilghman duo representing Section 1 as the boys individuals, Javen Campbell of Calloway County and Emma Dowell of Trigg County will represent Section 1 on the girls side of the field.
Trigg County qualified as a team to represent Section 1 on the boys side and Union County will send their girls team as well.
The boys will take the course first on Monday with Butts and McNeill starting at 9:10 and 9:20 a.m. and the girls will get the afternoon tee times starting at noon at the Owensboro County Club.
