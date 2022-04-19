The Lady Blue Tornado improved to an 11-9 record on Monday night, defeating Murray 6-5. Tilghman trailed by as much as 4-1 in the second inning but turned things around down the stretch. This win comes just two days after losing to Calloway County 7-2 in the Kentucky 2A — Section 1 final.
Murray got on the board right away in the first inning as Marlee Riddle hit a ground ball and reached on an error to make it to second base while teammate Sydney Wyatt made it home and V Burton advanced to third. The next at-bat, Aiden Farr hit a fly ball out to right field, was caught out, but Burton made it home, making it a 2-0 game with two outs on the board. Mylee Smith would be thrown out at first and the Lady Blue Tornado would grab their bats.
Audreya White got things going for Tilghman with a fly ball to center field. An error at third base gave White the room she needed to score the run and cut the deficit in half for the only run of the inning for the home team.
Tilghman collected two outs in the top of the second inning, but a runner on third and first threatened to ramp up the Murray scoring. The final at-bat for the Lady Tigers led two those two runners making their way home as passed balls at the plate gave Jenna Stone and Sydney Wyatt open windows to score just before the third out of the inning, making it a 4-1 game.
Scoring would go quite until the home team took to the plate in the bottom of the third inning. Cristin Ware stepped up to the plate with two outs on the board and teammates on first and second, and an opportunity to cut the deficit. She would hit a two run RBI as a line drive to center field to bring home Brooklynn Riley and Rosie Minter cut the score down one, 4-3.
Murray would build the gap with another run in the top of the fourth, making it 5-3, but that would be it for the Lady Tiger portion of the inning.
The Lady Blue Tornado took advantage of a Murray pitching change in the bottom of the fourth, which played out well for the home team. White hit a ground ball for a single to center field, bringing home Myiesha Smith who waited patiently at first base.
Two batters later and Minter would hit a single ground ball to short stop, allowing White the run to tie the game 5-5. From there the Tilghman defense came alive, holding their opponents scoreless the remainder of the game.
The winning run came in the bottom of the fifth with a runner on first and second. Gabi Logsdon hit a fly ball to center field for a double, pushing a runner to third and Smith home.
One more out later and that would be the end of the inning, as the Lady Blue Tornado took a 6-5 lead.
That defense held its ground, as did the defense of Murray as three quick rotations at-bat would result in quick outs and the end of the game.
Murray will jump back into the All “A” tournament on Tuesday night when they take on Mayfield at Carlisle County in an attempt to advance to the championship game on Wednesday night. Tilghman will head to Webster County on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first pitch before taking on Second District foe McCracken County on Thursday, April 21 at home. McCracken currently boasts a 13-1 record and last defeated Tilghman 8-1 in the 2021 Second District Championship game last year.
Paducah Tilghman 6,
Murray 5
Paducah Tilghman 102210X — 6-9-3
Murray 2201000 — 5-5-2
2B: PT — C Ware, G Logsdon; M — J Stone
3B: PT — A White
TB: PT — A White 4, C Ware 2, R Minter 2, G Logsdon 2, S McCoy 1, R Hartman 1, T Parrish 1; M — J Stone 3, A Farr 1, V Burton 1, K Chapman 1
RECORD: Paducah Tilghman (11-9); Murray (4-7)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.