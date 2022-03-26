The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado pulled off their first shutout, 9-0 on Friday night when they traveled to Calloway County to play the Lakers for their third win in as many games. Getting on the board early and staying consistent throughout while holding solid on defense helped Tilghman maintain their perfect record.
Senior Gage Griggs got right to work after being sent to first freely on a walk. From there he stole second and was brought home on a grounder from John Keibler who was thrown out at first. On defense it was a quick three and out as the Blue Tornado made quick work of getting the ball to first baseman Zion LaGrone for the tag outs.
“That’s just how we play,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Tremayne Donald said referring to the aggressive nature of Griggs around the bases. “When Gage gets running it’s easy for him to finish like that.”
Fans waited patiently until the top of the third inning for another Tilghman run, this time by Leyton Patterson. He moved quickly around the diamond after hitting a ground ball for a single and took advantage of Laker errors to sneak around the bases and finished at home plate thanks to a fly ball to left field by Levin East. The Blue Tornado led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third.
Another walk for Griggs would turn into the third run as LaGrone would single on a line drive to left field and bring home Griggs and Keibler making it a 4-0 game. The action would continue though as LaGrone found his way home on a wild pitch making it 5-0.
The top of the seventh inning would be a four run inning for the Blue Tornado. LaGrone once again was able to bring his teammates home on a line drive single to right field, allowing the Griggs/Kiebler duo to score as they were both walked at bat.
Not long after a free play for Devin Keibler with the bases loaded allowed LaGrone to trot on home while keeping the bases loaded. A grounder by Anias Nunn would bring home Clay Chandler for the final run of the game and a 9-0 decision.
Calloway gave it one more go in the bottom of the seventh inning, Cole Lockhard managed to get on base with a walk from Jaylen Seay, but two outs later and the game would be decided.
Moving forward, the Blue Tornado will head to Hopkinsville on Saturday, March 26 for a 2 p.m. first pitch followed by a pair of home games on Monday, March 28 against Caldwell County and Graves County the following day.
Calloway will play a pair of away games starting with a trip to Christian County on Saturday for a 2 p.m. first pitch and Hickman County on Thursday, March 31.
Paducah Tilghman 101 030 4 — 11-5-3
Calloway County 000 000 0 — 0-3-3
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (3-0); Calloway County (1-3)
