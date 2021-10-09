After beating Trigg County 49-18 for the programs 800th win, Paducah Tilghman came out Friday night at home wanting more. They hosted Tennessee’s Henry County (3-4) for just their second home game of the season. Tilghman sophomore running back Malachi Rider was the go-to threat of the night and helped the Blue Tornado get the programs 801st win, 28-14.
Tilghman’s defense made the early statement, forcing the three and out, giving the offense their time to shine. The Blue Tornado struck on their first offensive possession with a touchdown pass from Jack James to Shemari Thomas.
The Patriots weren’t about to give up though. Their next offensive possession was a big one, with a 64 yard run to get the momentum up for the visitors. At the 5:08 mark a short 3-yard pass from Ryan Damron to Norman Duncan got the Patriots on the board.
“Tonight this is a really good football team and to come in here and compete and do it their style, their fast, physical football team game and be able to take it to them, that’s what it’s about,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “The game’s going to give you what you give to the game, and that’s what I told my team.”
The two teams would go back-and-forth in scoring efforts when Henry County struck again on a 6-yard TD in the second quarter. And for the moment the Patriots had the momentum and the half came to an end with the home team down 14-7.
The second half was Riders time to shine when he found the end zone on a 13-yard run with 5:31 left in the third quarter. Just four minutes later he would do it again on a 3-yard run, to give his team the 21-14 lead. Rider ended the night with 197 yards on 38 attempts and two touchdowns. He controlled 197 of the teams total 220 rushing yards.
“To be able to come out every day and put the effort in, we’ve been able to put two good weeks together and this is what happens,” Thompson said. “If we can keep building on this and keep getting better, because we are not anywhere near our ceiling, then the sky is the limit.”
Overall Tilghman controlled the game 410 total offensive yards compared to the Patriots 159 yards. James completed 14 out of 29 pass attempts for 190 yards and two touchdowns compared to negative seven yards of passing yards for the opposing Patriots.
The recipient of the majority of the Blue Tornado passing yards went to Brian Thomas who had six receptions and 109 yards. The final of those yards came with just 25 seconds left in the game when James connected with Thomas on a 22-yard touchdown pass.Tilghman is now 2-4 on the season and 1-0 in district play heading into their final home game of the season against district opponent Union County (6-1). The Braves will come to town on Friday, Oct. 15, it will be their first game since Sept. 24 due to a COVID cancellation and a BYE week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.