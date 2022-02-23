For the seventh year in a row, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and McCracken County Mustangs met on the basketball court for the Second District Championship. And for the first time since Feb. 26, 2016, the Blue Tornado earned the title on Tuesday night, 50-47.
“It’s been a while for us, but our guys have worked hard and played through some injuries,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet said. “They kept battling, and we got a good lead, but McCracken, like they always do, went on a run and took the lead. I couldn’t be prouder of the team, the way they’ve grown and faced adversity, fighting back after being up and going down. It was priceless.”
Senior Tragen Arthur at the free-throw line started the night for Paducah Tilghman with six minutes left in the first quarter. McCracken County retaliated with junior Carson Purvis, but quickly junior Jayvion Powell gave his Blue Tornado an additional comfort to their early and Tilghman crowd-pleasing lead.
The Mustangs’ first lead came with less than five in the second quarter, making it 16-15. Junior Mian Shaw for Tilghman regained the Blue Tornado lead on two successful free throws. McCracken County tied it at 17-17 with three minutes in the half. A field goal by senior Max Blackwell for McCracken pushed it to 19-17 before a timeout was called for both teams to snag a much-needed recharge.
Paducah Tilghman tied it again at 19-19. Another set of free throws gave the Mustangs a lead for about a second before Tilghman’s explosive offense tied it with less than two minutes left before halftime. The Blue Tornado allowed their rival to score, but they weren’t letting their momentum on the court fade as fatigue and pressure often set in.
It was not an easy feat for McCracken County, but Blackwell and the trio of juniors, Carson Purvis, Jack McCune, and Jack Bradley, kept it uncomfortably close to Tilghman’s lead with their successful free throws. Tilghman took a 25-22 lead going into the third quarter despite this.
Shaw, who was named MVP, commanded the court with his natural ability to shine on the court from start to finish. His game-high 18 points were well distributed through each quarter, emphasizing the fourth, where he was unstoppable by scoring nine points alone to keep his team in the lead.
“Mian is just getting better and better,” Overstreet said. “Jayvion kept us going in the first half, and then Mian took over in the second half. All our guys did a lot of good things (tonight). We got those extra rebounds and did a good job of not turning the ball over in stretches where we needed to take care of it. I couldn’t be prouder of the team,” he added. “And that student section has done an incredible job for us this season.”
As the final buzzer sounded, Paducah Tilghman’s cheer section roared and met their winning team in the center of the court for celebration. A scene only written in movies for the Blue Tornado, a sea of blue and white embraced in hugs and tears for a team that has defied the odds this season and claimed the district.
Paducah Tilghman 10 15 10 15 50
McCracken County 9 13 9 16 47
Paducah Tilghman: Shaw 18, Powell 15, Landon Fitzgerald 9, Arthur 5, Darionte Ragsdale 2, Brian Thomas 1. Field Goals: 17 3-pointers: 1 Free Throws: 13/16 Record: 19-8
McCracken County: Purvis 16, McCune 13, Blackwell 12, Tilford 4, Bradley 2. Field Goals: 10 3-pointers: 5 Free Throws: 12/17 Record: 24-3
