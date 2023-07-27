The 2023 boys and girls 2A Section 1 qualifying match took place Thursday at Breckinridge Golf Course in Morganfield, KY. Golfers from Paducah Tilghman and Calloway County represented the local area with the Tilghman boys taking the top team spot to qualify for state.

Lone Lady Tornado golfer McCall Moore also qualified for the state tournament alongside Calloway County’s Javen Campbell. The Lady Laker, Campbell won the individual title, shooting a 77 and the Lady Tornado, Moore followed suit, finishing second with an 81.

