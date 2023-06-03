The 2023 KHSAA 2A Track and Field Championships featured athletes from all over the commonwealth, including several from local schools, Paducah Tilghman, Calloway County and Caldwell County. The dominant First Region athletes competed for a variety of state championships across the board.
One state title was claimed among those athletes. Caldwell County’s Kyndell Mahaffey competed in the Girls 100 Meter Dash Wheelchair race which she took first place with a time of 35.06. And while she was the only athlete to compete in the event, a state title, is still a state title.
Several events resulted in second place runner-up titles including Paducah Tilghman’s Girls 4x200 Meter Relay team, Calloway County’s Jaidan Koch in the Girls 800 Meter Run, Calloway County’s Mixed Unified 2x50 Meter Relay team and Calloway County’s Mixed Unified 4x100 Meter Relay team.
The KHSAA awards medals to athletes that finish in the top eight in each event of the day. First Region teams brought home 17 top eight place hardware, five short of First Region teams that competed in the 1A championships the day previous.
The following are those top eight finishes from the three local schools. To see a full results from the 2023 KHSAA 2A Track and Field Championships visit ky.milesplit.com
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: Diamond Gray — 48.59 (7th)
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: Jasline English, Alec Coffie, Diamond Gray, Kiana Powers — 49.70 (3rd)
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: Jasline English, Alec Coffie, Diamond Gray, Kiana Powers — 1:47.67 (2nd)
Girls Triple Jump: Dasia Garland — 33-4.25 (8th)
Boys 200 Meter Dash: Kylen Ware — 22.56 (7th)
Boys 400 Meter Dash: Kylen Ware — 50.94 (6th)
Girls 800 Meter Run: Jaidan Koch — 2:22.61 (2nd)
Girls 1600 Meter Run: Reese Settle — 5:31.20 (8th)
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: Najeria Smith, Lexi McClure, Olivia Miles, Niya Thomas — 1:49.03 (8th)
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: Angie Emery, Brooklyn Smith, Lexi McClure, Olivia Miles — 4:17.63 (8th)
Girls High Jump: Alex Rodgers — 5-0 (6th)
Boys 1600 Meter Run: Daniel Puckett — 4:33.71 (8th)
Mixed Unified Long Jump: Colton Lampkins, Aiden Grooms — 23-05.50 (5th)
Mixed Unified 2x50 Meter Relay: Aidan Grooms, Colton Lampkins — 14.76 (2nd)
Mixed Unified 4x100 Meter Relay: Aiden Grooms, Silas Joyce, Kylee Fox, Colton Lampkins — 1:02.70 (2nd)
Mixed Unified 2x200 Meter Relay: Corban Henshaw, Silas Joyce — 1:07.28 (6th)
Girls 100 Meter Dash Wheelchair: Kyndell Mahaffey — 35.06 (1st)
