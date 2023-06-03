The 2023 KHSAA 2A Track and Field Championships featured athletes from all over the commonwealth, including several from local schools, Paducah Tilghman, Calloway County and Caldwell County. The dominant First Region athletes competed for a variety of state championships across the board.

One state title was claimed among those athletes. Caldwell County’s Kyndell Mahaffey competed in the Girls 100 Meter Dash Wheelchair race which she took first place with a time of 35.06. And while she was the only athlete to compete in the event, a state title, is still a state title.

