After claiming the top team spot last week in the Calloway County Cross Country Invitational, the Paducah Tilghman boys running team took second in the McCracken County XC Invitational over the weekend.
McCracken County hosted the event at Stewart Nelson Park, inviting local schools including Tilghman, St. Mary, Graves County, Calloway County, Fulton County, Community Christian, Fulton City, Hickman County, Marshall County, Murray and several of the schools middle school and elementary school programs.
Behind the success of the Blue Tornado varsity squad was a third place finish for Liam Black. He ran the 5K in 17:15.25 behind a pair of Webster County runners who took first place as a team. Tray Madding of Graves County came in fourth with a time of 17:35.62 and Murray’s Guervenson Binfield-Smith finished fifth with a time of 17:41.37.
Joining Black for Tilghman to help get the 103 points was a 16th place finish for Corban Williams at 18:31.38, a 19th place finish for Aiden Forthman at 18:51.40, a 22nd place finish for Jude Crawford at 19:13.69 and a 48th place spot for Jude Williams at 20:55.75.
Graves County finished third as a team with 107 points, McCracken County finished in fifth place with 129 points, Murray finished sixth also with 129, Calloway County finished seventh with 139 team points, Marshall County took 10th with 206, Hickman County claimed 11th with 310 and Fulton County took 13th with 336 points.
In the varsity girls race, it was Graves County who took home first place as a team with 59 points. Emma Madding led the Lady Eagles with a fourth place finish and a time of 20:19.48. Rhaea Mathis took ninth with a time of 21:16.97, Emilie Williams finished 13th with a time of 23:40.34, Bailey Patterson took 15th with a time of 23:53.13, Lizzy New took 31st at 26:44.09, Katie Bennett finished 49th with a time of 33:00.76 and Evan Green took 56th at 37:28.26.
The top 10 individuals in the girls varsity race was filled with local names. Marshall County’s Addison Lyles finished third with a time of 19:58.47, Graves County’s Emma Madding finished fourth at 20:19.48, Reese Settle of Calloway County took fifth at 20:24.74, St. Mary’s Gabby Ault took sixth at 20:45.27, Sadie Lilly and Vayla Carlisle, both of Calloway finished seventh and eighth respectively with times of 21:03.15 and 21:09.88. Graves County’s Rhaea Mathis finished ninth with a time of 21:16.97 and Jade Green of Murray took 10th with a time of 21:26.27.
Behind the Lady Eagles was Calloway County with 65 points, Marshall County came in fifth with a score of 108, Murray took sixth with 118 points and McCracken County took eighth with 176 points.
To see a full list of results from varsity, middle school and elementary school races visit ky.milesplit.com.
