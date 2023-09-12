After claiming the top team spot last week in the Calloway County Cross Country Invitational, the Paducah Tilghman boys running team took second in the McCracken County XC Invitational over the weekend.

McCracken County hosted the event at Stewart Nelson Park, inviting local schools including Tilghman, St. Mary, Graves County, Calloway County, Fulton County, Community Christian, Fulton City, Hickman County, Marshall County, Murray and several of the schools middle school and elementary school programs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In