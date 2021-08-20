Boys soccer started off rivalry week between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman high schools, with a match-up on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Jetton Field. Three goals to zero showed on the scoreboard as the clock counted down and the Mustangs took home the win, giving the Tornado their second scoreless game in a week.
McCracken wasted no time getting the first point on the board, something they let their opponents did first the last few games. Junior forward Jack Housman sent one past the Tilghman goalkeeper and into the net, just seven minutes into the game.
“For four straight games we were down a goal within the first 10 minutes,” McCracken head coach Michael Wiersema told The Sun. “It was nice to be on the other end of that.”
Tilghman came out with much more intensity than they showed in their 5-0 loss on Tuesday night, but that intensity wasn’t enough to get the job done. Nonetheless head coach Blaine Skeen sees improvement.
“We turned it around, came in yesterday, really worked through some things on and more importantly off the field,” Skeen told the Sun. “We got these guys working and got them to understand that if you put 11 together on the field as one and play as one you can make more happen.”
Junior midfielder Josh Kuntz started off the second half with a goal within 10 minutes of play, giving the Mustangs some momentum and kicking up the intensity for his opponents. It was Kuntz again who finished the night off with one more goal with three minutes left to play, with a header similar to the one that tied Tuesdays game against Henderson.
“It is certainly a lot better than last year and got to give it to McCracken, they are always a formidable opponent,” said Skeen. “To hold them and have some chances ourselves is looking up for us.”
Rivalry week will continue between the two schools on Saturday, Aug. 21 when McCracken hosts Tilghmans football team to kick off the season. As for the two soccer teams, the Mustangs will host Warren Central High School the same Saturday as the football opener and the Tornado will Host Mayfield on Monday, Aug. 23.
