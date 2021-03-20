There’s no looking in the rearview mirror for the Paducah Tilghman boys basketball team. The Blue Tornado have put their 69-43 home loss to McCracken County in Tuesday’s district championship game long behind them as they prepare to open the First Region Tournament Monday against Carlisle County.
“That’s way behind us,” Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet told The Sun on Friday of his team’s last outing. “That game doesn’t matter anymore. What matters now are these next three games.”
It takes three victories to win the region tournament, and Tilghman’s first step is getting past Carlisle County (14-11). The Blue Tornado (17-5) played the Comets once this season, on March 4, and came away with a 79-53 victory. But Overstreet knows Carlisle will come ready to play on Monday at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
“They’ve won their district three years in a row, so all their guys that play a lot of minutes have been up in that arena and know what playing at Murray State is about,” Overstreet said of the Comets. “Their leading scorers can get you 20 (points) a night. We know their guys are going to play hard and that they’re well coached.”
The Comets defeated Fulton County, 54-37, to win this year’s First District championship and have two players averaging double-digit scoring in junior Garrett Hayden (18.4 points per game) and senior Blake Elder (16.2).
The Blue Tornado are looking forward to their practice session at the CFSB Center on Sunday to prepare for the Comets. The facility has been reserved for them for an hour and 15 minutes beginning at 4:30 p.m.
“Most of our guys have been up there before, so it’s not a totally new venue for us,” Overstreet said. “The background is a little different, and the court is a little longer (than high school gyms). But primarily, we’ll get some shots in and run some of our stuff on the bigger floor. It’s just about the familiarity of letting those guys recognize those surroundings.”
The day is about more than just sweating out a practice, though.
“It’s a fun day. The kids enjoy going,” Overstreet said. “It’s nice to get to practice in that arena. It’s a day to spend an hour or so locking into what you need to get done, and then the rest of the time just kind of hanging out and bonding a little bit.”
Come Monday, it’ll be all business when the Tornado and Comets tip off at 5:30 p.m. The key for Tilghman will be to play with confidence and revive some of the defensive pressure that worked to great effect for them this season, Overstreet said.
“We have to believe in what we’re doing and get back to creating a little bit of chaos and turning people over,” he said. “Outside of that, it’s about sharing the basketball and doing the things we’ve done all year long.”
There’s no doubt that the Tornado are going into this year’s region tournament with the mindset of going all the way and winning the championship, Overstreetsaid.
“Some teams are probably better than others on paper, but those aren’t always the ones that are victorious,” he said. “We’re going up there with the mindset of winning three games in a row just like the rest of the teams.”
