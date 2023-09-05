High School cross country teams from across western Kentucky, southern Illinois and western Tennessee gathered at Calloway County High School on Saturday to compete in the Calloway County Cross Country Invitational.

At the high school boys varsity team level it was Paducah Tilghman who claimed first place with 91 points. Coming in second place was Fort Campbell with 97 points and Dawson Springs came in third with 112 points. In the girls race it was Fort Campbell taking the top team spot with 62 points. Calloway County took second with a team score of 73 and McCracken County took third at 75 points.

