High School cross country teams from across western Kentucky, southern Illinois and western Tennessee gathered at Calloway County High School on Saturday to compete in the Calloway County Cross Country Invitational.
At the high school boys varsity team level it was Paducah Tilghman who claimed first place with 91 points. Coming in second place was Fort Campbell with 97 points and Dawson Springs came in third with 112 points. In the girls race it was Fort Campbell taking the top team spot with 62 points. Calloway County took second with a team score of 73 and McCracken County took third at 75 points.
Tilghman senior Liam Black finished first with a time of 17:48.15 in the 5k run and seventh grader Emmie Underwood from Fort Campbell claimed first place in the girls race with a time of 20:11.12.
Helping the Blue Tornado earn their top spot was Corban Williams who finished fifth with a time of 18:39.86, Aiden Forthman came in 18th with a time of 19:17.39, Jude Crawford finished 25th with a time of 19:49.63 and Jude Williams finished 49th with a time of 21:17.39.
Leading Fort Campbell’s girls team to victory alongside Underwood was Makayla Finn who finished sixth with a time of 23:40.26, Ava Roberts took 26th with a time of 27:15.69, Emma Pirner landed in 27th with a time of 27:17.36, Sophia McDonald finished 33rd with a time of 28:05.64, Natalie Mason claimed 39th with a time of 30:52.81 and Sophia Thompson finished 45th with a time of 32:31.50.
Calloway County’s second place finish was led by Reese Settle who finished second with a time of 20:21.91, Sadie Lilly at third with a time of 21:41.52, Vayla Carlisle finished fifth with a time of 22:10.78, Makenzie Price finished 50th with a time of 34:14.29, Emma Grooms finished 53rd with a time of 34:33.82 and Brooklyn Price finished 64rd with a time of 37:51.19.
McCracken County’s third place finish with Anahi Mendoza leading the charge in 10th place with a time of 24:29.48. Aislynn Sullivan finished 14th with a time of 25:01.19, Taylor Shelby finished 18th with a time of 25:26.05, Abby Orange ran a 28:00.25 to finish in 32nd place, Anna Kate Hawes finished 40th with a time of 30:54.42, Taylor Rodgers finished 65th with a time of 38:11.18 and Anna Maria Douthitt finished 67th with a time of 38:56.56.
