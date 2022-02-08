A Second District matchup took place to open the week after a basketball drought due to the winter weather conditions. The St. Mary Vikings played host to the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado, where after a rocky start for both teams, the visitors came out victorious, 47-28.
It was the kind of fast paced game that Tilghman loves to play, although the high number of turnovers for both teams kept the points low throughout the first half of play. The Blue Tornado stuck first with a deep ball in the corner to get the ball rolling, but the Vikings answered right back with a basket of their own. Both teams stayed competitive enough to score, but neither was quite able enough to break away and build a strong scoring deficit. The first quarter would end if favor of the Blue Tornado 11-8.
The face paced style of play continued, but the scoring became even slower. Tilghman, however, was able to build upon their lead and gain a 10-point lead midway through the quarter. Neither team broke the double-digit scoring mark in the second quarter with the Blue Tornado scoring nine, while the Vikings scored four.
“Obviously we don’t like that many turnovers, but getting towards the end of the year and in this region, it doesn’t matter what year it is, things are going to slow down and we know we are going to have some grind it out games,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet said. “That’s just region one basketball, things are going to get physical, scores are going to drop and you’ve gotta make better decisions in the back court.”
In the first half of play the Blue Tornado did a good job at spreading the floor and finding whoever had the open look to spread the points out amongst five different players.
It wasn’t until the second half that Jayvion Powell found his rhythm and took over in scoring for Tilghman. He ended the night with 15 points, all in the second half of play and at one point had a hot streak of his own, knocking down back-to-back-to back buckets for the Blue Tornado.
For the home team it was Luke Sims who would lead the way with 14 points as he stepped up in bid moments throughout the game to knock down the shot and give his team some momentum. He would have the lone 3-pointer of the night for the Vikings.
Tilghman would once again keep their opponent from breaking the 10-point mark in the final two quarters of play, though it was close in the third as the Viking scored nine. The final quarter of play the Blue Tornado would outscore their opponent 14-7 largely thanks to an eight-point performance from Powell to close out the game.
Along with the 15 points from Powell, Tragen Arthur added nine and Mian Shaw added seven. In total eight players contributed to the Blue Tornado 47-point game. Behind Sims 14 points, Cade Fleming added eight.
Up next for the Vikings will be a home game against Fort Campbell on Tuesday night followed by a trip to Ballard Memorial on Friday, Feb. 11. The Blue Tornado will play Graves County on Tuesday night followed by another district opponent, McCracken County on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Paducah Tilghman 11 20 32 47
St. Mary 8 12 21 28
