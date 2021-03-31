The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado baseball team got off to a good start on Monday night in Murray with an 8-1 win, and the Blue Tornado hope to continue their winning ways throughout the season.
This season is the first for former Tilghman baseball player Tremayne Donald at the helm of the Blue Tornado.
Tilghman has an interesting schedule with a good mix of opponents of all types.
The Blue Tornado will play in two tournaments early in the season.
They will start out with the R.H Ladd tournament in Union City, Tennessee, and then will go on to play in the Kentucky 2A sectional that they’ll host at Brooks Stadium.
Tilghman will be tested early on the road, as they play four in a row away before a big game at home against McCracken County on April 27.
A week later, the Blue Tornado will see the Mustangs again, this time at McCracken.
The Blue Tornado will get to see a lot of Brooks Stadium late in the season, as 10 of their last 13 games will be played at home.
If the game against Murray is any indication of how the season will be for the Blue Tornado, junior pitcher Justin West will be a player to watch.
In the game against Murray, West was throwing a lot of hard pitches and then switching it up to go off speed. His change of speed kept the Tigers on their toes all night, as he struck out 12 in five innings.
As a freshman in 2019, West played in 13 games.
He recorded 69 strikeouts to go along with an 8-2 record, a 1.31 ERA and two saves on the season.
