Burke Waggoner

Paducah Tilghman junior Burke Waggoner rounds third base on Saturday in the Blue Tornado’s 17-9 win over Calloway County.

 JARED JENSEN | The Sun

Paducah Tilghman’s baseball program hosted a pair of games on Saturday afternoon, securing two wins and advancing to a 5-1 record. The Blue Tornado hosted Muhlenberg County followed by Calloway County, defeating both 7-1 and 17-9 respectively.

Levin East controlled the the from the mound in the first contest pitching six innings and allowing four hits, one run, one walk and striking out eight. Brendan Mira came in to clean up, striking out two and earning the win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In