Paducah Tilghman’s baseball program hosted a pair of games on Saturday afternoon, securing two wins and advancing to a 5-1 record. The Blue Tornado hosted Muhlenberg County followed by Calloway County, defeating both 7-1 and 17-9 respectively.
Levin East controlled the the from the mound in the first contest pitching six innings and allowing four hits, one run, one walk and striking out eight. Brendan Mira came in to clean up, striking out two and earning the win.
Devin Kiebler and Caleb Payne each earned two runs to lead the Blue Tornado to victory. East, Braden Douglas and Anias Nunn rounded out the scoring with one run each.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 7, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 1
PHTS: 0 4 1 0 2 0 X — 7-8-0
MCHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1-4-3
2B: PT — B. Waggoner, D. Kiebler, C. Payne; MC: L. Thomas, E. DeBoer.
3B: PT — G. Massey, L. East.
TB: PT — G. Massey 3, D. Kiebler 3, L. East 3, C. Payne 3, B. Waggoner 2, B. Douglas 1; MC — K. Ray 4, L. Thomas 2, E. DoBear 2, S. Shelton 1.
The second contest of the afternoon brought much more excitement as the pair of First Region teams let bats fly. A total of 23 hits were connected on between the two teams, 10 for Calloway and 13 for Paducah.
Tilghman got the best of the interaction in a 17-9 win over the Lakers. Levin East and Jaylen Seay each scored three runs to lead in the win. Gunner Massey, Burke Waggoner, Braden Douglas and Anias Nunn each score two runs and Landon Hideg rounded out the scoring win one run.
PADUCAH TILGMAN 17, CALLOWAY COUNTY 7
PTHS: 6 0 0 5 3 3 X — 17-10-3
CCHS: 0 2 0 3 0 3 1 — 9-10-1
2B: PT — L. East, B. Douglas, L. Hideg, J. Seay; CC — C. Lockhart, K. Starks.
TB: PT — L. Hideg 4, D. Kiebler 4, B. Douglas 3, J. Seay 3, L. East 2, B. Waggoner 2, A. Nunn 1; CC — C. Turner 5, C. Lockhart 3, K. Starks 3, B. Dennis 2, C. McDaniel 1, B. Pingel 1.
