Kiebler Signs Baseball Scholarship with Rend Lake College

Paducah Tilghman senior Devin Kiebler signed a scholarship to play baseball for Rend Lake College at a signing ceremony held at Paducah Tilghman High School on November 11. Kiebler, a catcher and infielder, has played varsity baseball for Paducah Tilghman for four years. He played for the Louisville Legends 2023 National travel team. He was a member of the 2021 and 2022 Kentucky 2A championship teams and was named to the Second District All-Tournament team in 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In