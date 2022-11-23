Kiebler Signs Baseball Scholarship with Rend Lake College
Paducah Tilghman senior Devin Kiebler signed a scholarship to play baseball for Rend Lake College at a signing ceremony held at Paducah Tilghman High School on November 11. Kiebler, a catcher and infielder, has played varsity baseball for Paducah Tilghman for four years. He played for the Louisville Legends 2023 National travel team. He was a member of the 2021 and 2022 Kentucky 2A championship teams and was named to the Second District All-Tournament team in 2022.
“Devin is a great kid to coach, a great ballplayer and a great student,” PTHS Head Baseball Coach Tremayne Donald said. “He’s been part of the only Tilghman team to be ranked number one in the state- and he had a lot to do with it.”
East Signs Baseball Scholarship with John A. Logan College
Paducah Tilghman senior Levin East signed a scholarship to play baseball for John A. College at a signing ceremony held at Paducah Tilghman High School on November 11. East, a pitcher and infielder, has played varsity baseball for Paducah Tilghman for three years. He played for the Kentucky Prospects travel team. He was a member of the 2021 and 2022 Kentucky 2A championship teams and was named to the Second District All-Tournament team in 2022. He was also named to the KHSBCA Junior All-Star team and was a KHSBCA First Region All-State nominee.
“Levin is a great player with a great attitude,” Donald said. “I’m pleased that Levin will have the opportunity to play for one of the premier schools in the country, and I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
