LEXINGTON — Paducah Tilghman and Calloway County High Schools met the remaining Class 2A schools from across the state in Lexington for the state championship track and field meet on Friday.
Getting to this point, the Calloway County girls team won the region track meet and the Tilghman won the boys portion of the event, hosted by Tilghman back on May 14.
Several Tilghman athletes fought to defend the state championships that they won in the past, while some took top prize after finishing runners-up last season. One of those athletes to improve from last seasons results is Tilghman senior sprinter Luke Birdsong. He was crowned runner-up last season in the boys 100 Meter Dash and this year took top spot with a time of 10.70.
“It’s almost emotional,” Birdsong said. “This is my sixth year on the Tilghman high school track team running for Coach Wyatt and it is very emotional, it isn’t hitting me now but it will later. This is what I wanted, it’s what I came here to do and I did it.”
An event where the Tilghman fought hard to defend their previous state championship spot was the girls 4X100 Meter Relay Team. Not only did the girls claim the top spot for the second year in a row, but they shaved time off last year’s run. They earned the top spot with a time of 49.36.
“This relay team, we are really special girls,” Diamond Gray, the anchor of the race said. “Coach Wyatt always told us to work hard during meets and during practice and I’m just really proud of us for winning the four by one and getting the state title.”
The following are all of the results from both Paducah Tilghman and Calloway County athletes:
Paducah Tilghman Girls
Jaaliyah Biggers took ninth place in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12.64, claimed third place in the Triple Jump scoring 34-11.25 and placed 22nd in the Long Jump with a 14-1.5. Maisie Harris placed 11th in the 100 Meter Dash, running it in 12.66, placed 22nd in the 200 Meter Dash (27.89) and also ran as part of the relay times.
Kauri Whitfield took 16th place in the 100 Meter Hurdles (18.33) and 21st place in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 54.57. Diamond Gray finished 14th also in the 300 Hurdles, running it in 50.08, and was also a member of the relay teams.
Along with the 4X100 Meter Relay, the 4X200 Meter Relay team finished seventh with a time of 1:48.12.
Dasia Garland placed ninth in the Long Jump,with a distance of 15-11.75, and took fourth place in the Triple Jump with a distance of 34-10.75. Jaelynn Carver Smith was the lone girl in throwing competition. She placed 15th in the Discus with a distance of 84-10 and 14th, throwing 28-11.25.
Tilghman Boys
Along with the first place finish in the 100 Meter Dash for Birdsong, he also took 22nd (24.28) place in the 200 Meter Dash and was a member of the Relay Teams.
Kylen Ware placed ninth in the 400 Meter Dash (51.83) and Liam Black placed 15th and 19th in the 1600 Meter and 3200 Meter Runs with times of 4:45.67 and 10:57.86. Luke Watkins placed 12th in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 44.27.
Three relay teams competed in the championship on Friday, all placing in the top 10. The 4X100 took second place and was crowned runners-up with a time of 43.26, the 4X200 took third (1:31.28) and the 4X400 took ninth (3:35.44).
Jequan Warren took ninth place in the High Jump with a height of 6-0, while Camden Marshall and Landon Fitzgerald placed seventh and 14th in the Long Jump with distances of 21-3 and 19-4.25 respectively.
Jsean Tyler and Fitzgerald took second and eighth places in the Triple Jump with distances of 43-10.25 and 41-7.75.
Dale Young took eighth place in the Pole Vault with a height of 11-0, Riley Darnell took 19th in the Discus with a distance of 118-7 and Jt Adams took sixth place in the Shot Put with a distance of 43-3.75
Calloway Girls
McKenzie Davis placed seventh in both the 100 and 200 Meter Dashes with times of 12.61 and 26.12. Reese Settle placed 17th and 18th in the 1600 and 800 Meter Runs with times of 5:56.80 and 2:40.54 respectively.
Olivia Miles placed 20th in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:06.84, Bella Swain ran the 3200 Meter in 14:06.75 for 21st place and Sydney Naber placed 20th in the 100 Meter Hurdles, running it in 18.73.
Four relay teams competed for Calloway County. They placed 7th in the 4X100, 10th in the 4X200, 14th in the 4X800 and 20th in the 4X400.
Alex Rodgers placed fifth in the High Jump (5-0), McKenzie Love place 19 in the Long Jump (15-3.5) and Sayde Lowe placed eighth in the Pole Vault (8-0). Emily Brunn placed 23rd in the Discus (72-8) and Lydia Bell placed 23rd in the Shot Put (25-7).
Calloway Boys
Cohen McCartney placed 19th in the 400 Meter Dash (53.88), Dominic Cashion placed 20th in the 800 Meter Run (2:13.68) and Daniel Puckett placed 12thin the 3200 Meter Run (10:24.12), while Tate Weatherley placed 10th in the 110 Meter Hurdles (16.90).
Four Relay Teams competed on the boys side as well. They placed 11th in the 4X800 Relay, 14th in the 4X100, 18th in the 4X400 and 21st in the 4X200.
Gabriel Carson placed 15th in the Long Jump (18-8.25) and Luke Cullop placed 18th in the Discus (118-9).
