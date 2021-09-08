Paducah Tilghman High School football has canceled its game with South Warren High School that was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17. The cancelation was necessary because many of the members of the football team and coaches have been quarantined or isolated due to exposure to COVID-19.
“While we regret having to cancel our game with South Warren we feel that it is in the best interest of our players, coaches and their families, and we want to prioritize their safety,” said PTHS Athletic Director Deatrik Kinney. “The cancellation will give our players and coaches time to rest and recover before returning to competition against Henderson County on September 24.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.