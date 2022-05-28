The First Region championship softball game, which was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday, will instead be a weekend contest due to weather delays. The competition battling for the region title both hail from the Second District; McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman.
Getting to this point was a journey for both of these teams. McCracken County has been a top-seeded team across the state the majority of the season. They held the No. 1 rank multiple weeks in a row voted by coaches across the state. They hold a record of 31-2 heading into the championship game and hope the keep that second number at 2 as they fight for a chance at a state title.
Tilghman got to this point most recently by fighting off Marshall County in an all-out slugfest lasting 11 innings on Tuesday night. They put everything on the line in hopes of staying alive another day, and proved they had what it took to reach the region championship game; something that the Tilghman softball program had yet to achieve.
Now the district rivals will face off for the fourth time this season for ultimate region glory. The Lady Mustangs have taken control of the three previous meetings; in fact, the control has been so strong that the Lady Tornado will look to score their first runs against these opponents this season. But, after running up 16 runs just nights ago against Marshall County, expect to see Tilghman come out eager to keep scoring.
McCracken County has a slew of offensive talent that has propelled the Lady Stangs to greatness this season. They have three starters that are averaging above .500, with Ally Hutchins leading the team with a .610 batting average. Ariel Fox is leading the team in hits with 55 so far on the year while scoring team high 56 runs in 109 at-bats. And Zoe Smithson holds a .551 through 78 at-bats, 22 runs and 43 hits.
Hutchins has also spent the most time in the pitching circle this season, bringing the heat in 67 innings and sporting an ERA of just 1.78. Teammate Annie White has controlled an additional 63.2 innings alongside Hutchins for an ERA of 2.20. Both hurlers have racked up over 1,000 pitches on the season.
As a team, a big threat to almost any opponent that the Lady Mustangs have faced is their ability to hit the ball far. On the year, McCracken County has ripped 59 homers amongst 11 players. Isabella Story, Hutchins and Fox all lead with double-digit dingers, 12, 11 and 10 respectively.
For Paducah Tilghman, it is Audreya White and Rosie Minter on the top of the stat leader board. White holds the highest batting average at .453 and has brought in the most runs at 30, while Minter holds a .400 average and has the most RBIs on the team with 29. Anistyn Thomas has also been key to the 19-15 record that the Lady Tornado hold. She holds a .363 batting average through 102 at-bats, bringing in 25 runs on 37 hits on the season.
From the pitching circle for the Lady Tornado, it has been Reagan Hartman in control of 93 innings. She has thrown for over 1,500 pitches on the year and holds an ERA of 3.31.
Now, while it might seem like a lopsided contest based on the previous three meetings, don’t count out the Lady Tornado just yet. As is the case for many teams across a variety of sports, when an “underdog” team has their season on the line they pull off great things, especially teams that are making it to a big championship game such as this for the very first time.
But only time will tell. The championship game will take place at 1 p.m. at Marshall County High School, the host of the previous First Region tournament softball games. From there the champion will go on to the state tournament in Lexington to take on the Fifth Region champs which won’t be decided until Tuesday, May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.