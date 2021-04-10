A home run from sophomore Gunner Massey highlighted an 11-hit night for the Paducah Tilghman baseball team in a 12-1 win over Webster County at Brooks Stadium on Friday. The victory advanced the Blue Tornado to Saturday’s Class 2A sectional championship.
“Any time you get to a championship game, it should mean something to you,” Tilghman head coach Tremayne Donald said after Friday’s game. “But if we don’t show up with the right mentality and attitude and energy, then it doesn’t mean as much to us as we thought. So hopefully we’ll show up with the right energy tomorrow, and I think we will because we’re excited.”
The Tornado (7-0) are scheduled to play the winner of the other sectional semifinal game between Calloway County and Union County. Storms threatened the playing of that second game Friday night, but Tilghman was able to get its game in and close it out in six innings just as rain began to fall in Paducah.
Massey’s home run came in the fifth inning and added to an already big lead for Tilghman.
“That was a curveball that was down and in that he hit for a long ways, so he really touched that ball,” Donald said.
That two-run bomb over the left-field wall was part of a four-run fifth frame that also included RBI doubles from freshman Jaylen Seay and senior Jack Hutcheson for a 9-1 Tornado lead.
Hutcheson and junior Devin Kiebler both had solid offensive performances Friday, as the former was 3-for-3 with a single, two doubles and three RBIs while the latter tallied three singles and an RBI.
“Jack swung the bat really well, and Devin had some good bunts, which is what they were giving him, so I was pleased with him taking advantage of them (the Webster defense) playing back,” Donald said.
The Trojans (1-6) scored their lone run of the game on an RBI single from senior Zach Meadors in the bottom of the first inning for an early 1-0 lead. But that didn’t last long, as Tilghman answered with two runs in the top of the second. Senior Leyton Patterson had an RBI single in the frame, and Tilghman scored its other run via a Trojan error. That was the first of five total errors Webster committed in the game.
The Tornado made things difficult on the Trojans’ defense thanks to their solid hitting and aggressive base-running, as Tilghman added nine steals to its 11 hits.
After a scoreless third inning, Kiebler led off the fourth with a bunt single and stole second base. Hutcheson later added a two-RBI double to left field before coming home to score courtesy of a Trojan error.
The 5-1 lead increased to 9-1 following the big fifth inning, and the Tornado closed out the scoring in the sixth with an RBI single from senior Zion LaGrone, a wild pitch that plated junior Justin West and an RBI sacrifice fly from Kiebler.
With the Tilghman offense having little trouble with Webster pitchers Landon Black and Chase Hearrin, the Tornado pitchers put up a solid outing. Seay got the start and pitched four innings, giving up the one run on four hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out six.
“Jaylen was dropping his elbow and leaving balls up, but he fought through it. And we caught some balls when he did throw strikes to get him off the field,” Donald said. “He’s been better, but we don’t worry about Jaylen.”
LaGrone pitched two innings in relief, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out three.
“We’ve been looking for the right time to get Zion in,” Donald said. “I missed on a couple other opportunities, and we thought this was a good chance to get Zion out there to get him some live work because he’s going to have to help us out here as the season moves on.”
