OWENSBORO — Paducah Tilghman’s baseball team is on fire, continuing their undefeated season on Saturday night with a 10-0 win over the Taylor County Cardinals in the Kentucky 2A state semifinals at Shifley Park's Jack Hicks Field.
Juniors Justin West and Gage Griggs led the Blue Tornado to their 14th victory of the season. Both went 2-for-3 at the plate against Taylor County’s Cole Wright and Ryan Grubbs.
Tilghman kicked off the night with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. The first run came when Levin East stole home, allowing Griggs to advance to third. In what would seem like the same breath for Taylor County, West grounded out, scoring Griggs.
The Blue Tornado went on to collect two more runs in the second inning with a single from Griggs, allowing Jack Hutcheson to score. The second run came when Taylor County attempted to pick off Griggs at first base. The attempted pickoff would cost the Cardinals when Griggs continued to advance and score on the error.
By the end of the third, Tilghman (14-0) had pushed the game out of reach for Taylor County (14-1) with a 9-0 lead. The Blue Tornado collected five runs in the inning with an offensive onslaught.
Neither team would score in the fourth and fifth innings, despite attempts from both sides.
In the bottom of the sixth, an RBI single by West would end the game as Griggs crossed home plate to make it 10-0.
Gunner Massey went on to earn the win on the mound for Paducah Tilghman. The sophomore went 3 1/3, allowing zero runs on two hits. He struck out five.
Jaylen Seay appeared for the Blue Tornado in relief. The freshman went 2 2/3 innings, striking out two. He allowed two hits and zero runs.
Paducah Tilghman collected eight hits in the game.
East (2 runs, 2 hit, 2 RBIs), Griggs (4 runs, 2 hits, 2 RBIs), West (2 hits, 4 RBIs) played a vital role in the win, which advanced the Tornado to Sunday's championship game scheduled for 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.