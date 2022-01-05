A battle for a spot in the 2A sectional tournament took place on Tuesday night between the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and Union County Braves. Both teams entered the contest with impressive records, with the home team boasting an 8-2 record and 8-3 for the visitors. After a close opening half, Tilghman came out strong in the second and ran away with the 88-60 win to advance.
Union County looked to make a defensive statement early by forcing several turnovers in the first few minutes of play. This slowed the style of play that the Blue Tornado likes to play but maintained a lead. They found their offensive rhythm and ended the first quarter of play with a 24-10 lead.
“We are a team that kind of believes in spurts,” Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet said. “If you’re pressing then you’re going to have some stretches that go bad, but I thought we did a good job in the first quarter. In the second quarter they (Union County) got in the bonus and we do a good job at keeping in front of them.”
While the Blue Tornado continued a strong shooting performance and kept adding points to the board, the Braves put up a quarter of their own that would close in on the point deficit. Near the end of the half Tilghman only led by five points, compared to a 15 point lead early in the second quarter.
A quick 6-0 run to start out the second half would launch the Blue Tornado to a 14 point lead and they would run with it from there. They closed out the third quarter with a 65-44 lead and never looked back.
“Our guys did a great job at halftime, they regrouped and we were really efficient in that third quarter, extended our lead to about 18 and cruised in from there,” Overstreet said.
Jayvion Powell and Tragen Arthur both had 21 points to help lead Tilghman to their 88 points and Mian Shaw rounded out the double-digit scoring with 16 points of his own.
As a team, the Blue Tornado knocked down 18 of their 22 attempted free throws as they found success drawing the fouls and getting to the line.
On the Braves side of the ball Izaiah Manuel led all scorers with 24 points as the sole Union County player to hit double digits.
Up next for the Blue Tornado will be a matchup against Hopkins County Central (4-3) at Union County on Thursday, Jan. 6 and a potential game on Jan. 8 depending on the outcome on Thursday evening.
Follow Jared Jensen on Twitter, @jcjensen94
